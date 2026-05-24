Nigeria's states, led by Lagos and Ogun, show impressive IGR growth in Q1 2026

Enugu emerges as a surprising revenue performer, reflecting economic expansion in the South-East

Governors focus on tax reforms and diversified economies to boost local revenue amid fiscal pressures

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s drive for economic self-reliance is gaining momentum as several states recorded impressive Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) performances in the first quarter of 2026, with Lagos, Ogun and Enugu emerging as the strongest revenue-generating states.

The latest figures from official first-quarter budget performance reports show that states are increasingly relying on internally generated funds to finance infrastructure, salaries, and development projects amid fluctuating federal allocations.

Lagos, Ogun and Enugu shine as states with the highest IGR. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While Lagos maintained its long-standing dominance, Enugu emerged as one of the surprise performers of the quarter, strengthening its reputation as one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in the South-East.

Lagos maintains a huge lead

Lagos State once again proved why it remains Nigeria’s economic powerhouse after generating an estimated ₦536.37 billion in IGR during the first quarter of 2026.

The state recorded a total revenue profile of ₦807.1 billion within the period, with internally generated revenue contributing the largest share.

Analysts say Lagos continues to outperform other states due to its massive commercial activities, high population density, thriving real estate market, and strong tax collection structure, especially from Personal Income Tax (PIT).

The state’s robust transportation, entertainment, banking and technology sectors have also continued to widen its revenue base despite economic pressures facing households and businesses.

Ogun retains position as industrial giant

Ogun State also retained its status as one of Nigeria’s strongest revenue-generating states, benefiting heavily from its growing industrial base and strategic proximity to Lagos.

Although the state’s exact quarterly IGR figure was not officially disclosed in the preliminary summary, Ogun remained among the top-performing states in terms of internally generated income.

The state has continued to attract manufacturing firms, logistics companies and large-scale investors due to its expanding industrial clusters and improving road infrastructure.

Economic experts believe Ogun’s consistent growth highlights how industrialisation is becoming a major source of sustainable revenue for subnational governments.

Enugu emerges as a surprise performer

One of the biggest highlights of the quarter was the performance of Enugu State, which generated ₦43.9 billion internally out of a total revenue inflow of ₦101.8 billion.

The development marks a significant leap for the South-East state and signals growing economic activity across sectors, including commerce, hospitality, real estate and small businesses.

Observers say Enugu’s improving investment climate and urban expansion may have contributed significantly to the state’s rising revenue profile.

The strong performance has also sparked conversations about the growing competitiveness among Nigerian states to reduce dependence on federal allocations from Abuja.

States under pressure to grow revenue

Across Nigeria, state governments are increasingly under pressure to strengthen internal revenue generation as rising debt obligations, inflation and infrastructure demands stretch public finances.

Many governors have intensified tax reforms, digital revenue collection systems and investment drives aimed at boosting local earnings.

Experts say states with diversified economies and stronger private sector participation are likely to continue outperforming others in revenue generation.

Nigerian states prop up IGR as federal allocation tanks. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, more comprehensive nationwide quarterly revenue data covering all 36 states is expected to be released by the National Bureau of Statistics and the Joint Tax Board in the coming months.

Top 10 most affordable states to live in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that, as the cost of living continues to rise across Nigeria, many households are searching for states where daily expenses remain manageable and basic needs are still relatively affordable.

From food prices to rent, transportation, and utility costs, affordability has become a major factor for families, workers, students, and business owners considering relocation.

Recent inflation trends show that the most affordable states to live in Nigeria are largely concentrated in the North-East, North-West, and parts of the South-West, where stronger local agricultural output and lower commercial pressure help keep prices stable.

Source: Legit.ng