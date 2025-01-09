TikTok sensation Peller has continued to share fun videos following his return to Nigeria after spending weeks overseas

Peller, who received a romantic welcome at the airport from his love interest Jarvis, shared how she surprised him

The TikTok star, who has hosted the likes of Tiwa Savage and Davido on his platform, gushed about Jarvis, who called his wife-to-be

Popular TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, in a recent video, gushed over his love interest and colleague Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, better known as Jarvis, over the surprise welcome party she threw for him upon his return to Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller was received at the airport by Jarvis, who was excited to have him back. They shared a kiss, further stirring rumours about their relationship.

Peller shows how Jarvis surprised him

In a video, he shared on his social media timeline, the content creator, who plans to host Wizkid on his platform, was spotted in a room as he showed off the gifts he received from Jarvis, including a welcome-back message in which she expressed her love for him.

Other items from Peller's colourful surprise welcome party include balloons, snacks, and drinks, among others, neatly packaged.

Peller, who was overwhelmed by emotion, stated that no one had ever celebrated him in such a manner, saying, "They come do am as if na my birthday time."

Sharing the video, Peller, in a caption, shared how Jarvis made his day as he referred to her as his wife-to-be

"This really make my day like thank you so so much my wife to be, Hah this one shock me oo" Peller wrote.

Watch video Peller shared showing the surprise welcome party Jarvis threw for him as he returned to Nigeria:

Below is another video shared by Jarvis:

Reactions trail Peller's welcome party

Many of Peller's fans and followers commented about his relationship with Jarvis, pointing out that Jarvis' change of character towards him was due to the viral video of him and a lady during his stay in the UK.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

ugobeautydickson:

"You deserve to be happy, welcome back."

ayam_dahmee:

"We don’t realise the value of something until they are faraway."

nellyoflagos:

"Peller should thank that UK girl."

willyjrn:

"Please Lord don't allow anything or anyone to come btw this two ijn. Grant them the grace, understanding and wisdom to build a sweet and happy relationship ijn."

african_xyxo_unsigned:

"Na becos you get money, just declare broke lasan."

firstboy96:

"Jarvis wan use love kee my guy! This Oyinbo girl really change her for us ooooo."

Peller blasts Jarvis for denying him

In other reports via Legit.ng, the TikTok star expressed his displeasure at Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

This was after Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring.

Reacting to her outburst in a viral video, Peller lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

