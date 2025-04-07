Lambo Lamba: Sophia Egbueje Seen Vibing to Burna Boy's Diss Track, Throws Money as She Goes Clubbing
- Sophia Egbueje is letting everyone know that aside from buying her Lamborghini, she's not one to be messed with
- The Lagos baddie was spotted in the club having a good time while one of singer Burna Boy's song was playing
- Her composure in the video, considering her history with the singer, got fans dragging and hailing her at the same time
Sophia Egbueje, a Lagos big girl who trended some weeks back following her escapade with singer Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, is back in the news.
If you have been following the story, you would recall that Legit.ng reported a leaked tape where a popular Lagos baddie, Sophia, divulged all that transpired between her and Burna Boy.
Following this, Burna Boy performed in Kenya and in Boston, where March 2 was declared 'World Burna Boy Day'.
While dishing out an electrifying performance to the audience as usual, the Nigerian singer chipped in his diss track, which was in response to Sophia's leaked voice note with her cousin.
In a recent online development, Sophia Egbueje was seen having a good time while vibing to Burna Boy's diss track.
Some netizens slammed her for being unashamed about the situation, while others hailed her for handling it well.
Watch the video here:
Sophia Egbueje's club video stirs reactions
Read some comments as compiled by Legit.ng below:
@rollys_wrd said:
"Odogwu is too big to hate on, her happiness also matters too, the lady is mature let love lead. I like her.❤️"
@ajoke_serah said:
"I love her energy 😂😂😂 please wahala network help me tell your people make them assist me with three-thousand, dem say make we buy clinical pharmacology book nd currently I dey broke, abeg make person help me."
@nimi___nelson_realtor said:
"You’re not supposed to post this. They’re pouring protesters tear gas.. post of those and what’s happening today. Goshhhh."
@chachalinus022 said:
"You can't shame the shameless yunno 😂😂😂😂."
@N47Kurt said:
"This babe fall in love with Burna , you can tell from that Vn. the reason Dey released the Conversation was cuz of Chloe."
@Rimwayne__ said:
"You just mumu anyhow wetin funny for here now this matter don slide she bought the lambo your oga couldn’t afford so whats with the Sophia is in the same club as burna she’s singing his song blah blah 😒."
@freeman_skillz said:
"Fun fact is that all this fit b stunt for PR. Burna fit don wipe her another doggy 😂🤣! But the babe fine o, I no too rate m her b4."
@Jerry1Shima said:
"Wait na this same Sophie weh ODG promised Lambo/"
@oneofwunthereis said:
"So make she nor cor dey sing burna song as he don disappoint her????"
Saidaboj shares why ladies are pained over Lambo drama
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the issue between Sophia and Burna Boy caught the attention of all who had ears on social media.
A popular social influencer, Saidaboj, also weighed in on the matter while sharing her perspective.
The social media commentator shared the main reason ladies are angry about Sophia's bedroom deal with Burna Boy.
