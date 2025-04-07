Tanzanian singer Juma Jux knows that he married a Gen Z wife, Priscilla Ojo, and it is already rubbing off on him

The lovebirds, although already traditionally hitched, have shared the video of their second pre-wedding outfit

Juma and Priscy were seen dancing to a trending TikTok sound as they both impressed fans with their Indian dance move

Nigerians have been waiting for the wedding of Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, and the couple have continued to whet their appetites.

The couple released their first pre-wedding picture using the Tanzanian flag colours in their Aso-Oke, which left many amazed.

Juma Jux and Priscilla turn heads as they release their 2nd pre-wedding clip. Credit: @its.priscy

As we step into a fresh week, Juma and his wife, Priscy, delighted their fans with another video, showcasing the second outfit.

The couple were in sync as they danced to an Indian song, which has now become a trending TikTok sound. Fans were left impressed and gushed over their love and support for each other.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo had ticked all her duties off the box as the Tanzanian wedding preparations of Juma Jux and Priscilla heated up.

The celebrity couple have been preparing for their special day for months now since they became Instagram-official.

In a trending clip, the movie star was seen showering motherly blessings on Juma Jux and Priscilla's home.

Fans gush over Priscy & Juma's video

Read some reactions below:

@kojhairways said:

"Too beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ Ife yin adale loruko jesu .🙌❤️ Emi naa aserue fun omo oooo 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

@harmonihie said:

"Meeranuuuuuuuuuuu !!! Mi o raye iranuuuuuuu ! Omo mi let’s freaking goooooooooo😍."

Juma Jux and Priscy delight fans with new video. Credit: @its.priscy

@liloaderogba said:

"He is yours baby! You can do with him whatever you like 😂😂😍😍😍 you two are the absolute cutest 🥹🥹💕💕."

@tobeszn said:

"See how i’m just smilingggggg❤️😂 LOVE IS SWEEETTTTTTT."

@bcube_stitches said:

"Omoooo see as I Dey smile😩😩😂😂😂any evil eye we won look dis marriage will be blinded in Jesus name Amen🙏e Dey gimme joy abeg💃💃💃💃."

@cutie_jux_priscy said:

"If you know you are not happy at home or at peace with yourself..when you see this couple sharing their joyous moments with us all just close your eyes and stroll fast because they are just getting started till April 17th the big day."

@priscyetjux_germany said:

"Congratulations 🥳 It’s the JP’s season and we are ready for it…This Union will last A lifetime 😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

@ojulewastudio said:

"Too beautiful.. my gele and cloth don set #jp2025❤️ we mount .. singles this year God is connecting you to yours ❤️."

@priscyetjux_germany said:

"Hattteeerss get Oxygen oooo,Because E dey Choke 😍😍,Choken’t it????"

@folukedaramolasalako said:

"Awwww the favor and grace of God encompass ur marriage in Jesus name amen 🙏🏻 ❤️❤️."

@its_just_aeesha said:

"Dear Future husband, how about this colour??? Cus I am confused 😐 I LOVE IT."

Iyabo Ojo releases Priscilla & Juma Jux's wedding date

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo finally shared her daughter's official wedding date.

Recall that sometime in February, the actress witnessed her daughter's traditional Tanzanian wedding.

The time is almost set for the ceremony in Nigeria, as the bride's mum has released more information.

