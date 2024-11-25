Shatta Wale Praises Davido, Wizkid, Asake, others For Selling Out O2 Arena: "No Ghanaian Artist Did"
- Shatta Wale has shared his thought about his colleagues in Ghana's entertainment industry, particularly those into music
- In a post on X, he noted that no Ghanaian artist has made the county proud by selling out the O2 Arena
- He mentioned some Nigerian artists who have successfully sold out the venue as fans reacted to the tweet
Ghanaian singer Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, better known as Shatta Wale, has taken jabs at his colleagues in Ghana's music industry.
The music star, who was at the O2 Arena to support Medikal, stated that no Ghanaian artist has ever sold out the prestigious O2 Arena.
He used some laughing emojis as he tweeted about the issue.
Shatta Wale praises Nigerian singer
In the post, the music star gave kudos to some Nigerian singers for their musical exploits. He noted that Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, and Asake are the international stars who have sold out the O2 Arena.
Shatta Wale traded words with a media personality, known as Ferdinand Williams, for his opinion about Ghanaian artistes.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Shatta Wale's post
Reactions have trailed what the music star said about his colleagues. Here are some of the comments below:
@TawficQ:
"People Wey never mention your name in years, you're here talking about them, Chale have class oo, you dey make the work hard give us too much."
@Nhelycake:
"This is the final stage called acceptance you finally accepted you can’t be an international artist."
@99_biollion:
"Very funny."
@Foster12199:
"If you no love SHATTA drink pepper."
@cbrown_ric47200:
"Cook them."
@mayor_crime
"Travel and tour Artist take one bullet asap."
@JefaEzege:
"Food & data bundle that's all you need to be happy in GH. 1don Iuv u."
Asake gets piece of wall of Berlin
Legit.ng previously reported that Asake achieved a great feat in Berlin after his show in Germany on September 26th, 2024.
Davido: TVC presenter tackles singer for discouraging foreign investors in Nigeria: "It's the truth"
The music star has been on his world tour and have been shutting down shows abroad, starting with the O2 Arena.
In a video making the rounds, he was presented with a piece of Berlin Wall after he shut down the venue of his concert.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
