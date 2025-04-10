Nigerian singer Portable has once again shown off his feminine side on social media with his outfit

The Zazu crooner took to his Instagram page to share a video of him rocking a short dress paired with a gold wig

Portable’s crossdressing display left many netizens worried as they criticised his appearance and questioned his wives

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable has become a crossdresser on social media to the surprise of many.

The music star took to his official Instagram account to share another video of himself dressed as a woman while dancing happily. Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on Portable wearing a female traditional attire complete with gold heels and a gold bag.

In a new development, the Zazu star wore a short black corset dress with a big black butterfly detail on its bodice.

Nigerians react as Portable turns crossdresser. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable then went ahead to whine his waist like a woman while jumping around excitedly to his new song, ‘Sope Purr’, playing in the background.

In the caption of the video Portable wrote:

“OGBAFIA Purr 🔥🔥🔥Dr ZEH in women ZEH ⭐️.”

See the video below:

Recall that Portable had been vocal about his dislike for crossdressers, especially Okuneye Idris aka Bobrisky, after he won the Best Dressed Female Celebrity award at a movie premiere. The Zazu star made sure to troll the socialite and even made a diss song for him.

Video of Portable dressing like a woman after calling out Bobrisky for crossdressing raises reactions. Photos: @Portablebaeby, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Portable turns crossdresser

The new video of Portable dressed up as a woman drew the attention of many netizens, and they all reacted to the singer’s appearance. Some of them questioned the music star’s wives:

Tontolofabrics said:

“His wives needs to do podcast on what actually attracted her to him 😂😂.”

Orahaland2019 said:

“So he always admired Bob, and he bashed shim so much in the past and even wrote a song about him. Brotherhood is ashamed you and sisterhood isn't welcoming you 😕.”

Call_me_bekee said:

“Handsome is totally far from this one 😮.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

“Nothing can make Portable attractive! As a woman gan, it’s giving madam koikoi”

D_realsolz said:

“Bro isn’t different from the mad man we see from market. His own madness came with fame. 😂.”

King_dex_33 said:

“Wetin portable dey do so?”

Rhodaofficial_ said:

“My guy dey promote him song any wic way 😂😂😂 kudos to him.”

Whity_angel_rose said:

“Every woman’s dream 👏👏.”

King_jozef said:

“Maaaan this guy is dirrrrrrrrrrrrty.”

Lauren__nworka said:

“This was how Bob di risky started ! lol”

Onwudiwe_beddings said:

“Our Elizabeth Joyce be making us proud 👏.”

Tinacharlez said:

“He looks like someone that’s going through a lot 😂😂😂.”

Folly_posh said:

“Una sure say this guy never mad.”

marygold.mg said:

“See wetin my fellow woman dey open leg for 😭.”

Portable shares what led him to Bobrisky's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable stirred reactions on social media with his comment about Bobrisky.

The Zeh Nation boss, speaking on the Echoroom podcast, stated that he was only against Bobrisky acting like a woman when he was created as a man.

Portable, who called himself an angel, revealed he didn't donate to Bobrisky like other popular celebrities while the crossdresser was in prison because it was against God's commandments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng