A video of Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky attending a meet and greet at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos has gone viral

In the trending clip, Bobrisky was seen being harassed by some people who were heard using Portable's new song 'Brotherhood' to taunt him

The crossdresser was attending the celebrity meet and greet for Ajakaju by Eniola Ajao, but he got more than he had budgeted for

A video of some Nigerians harassing popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, during a recent event has gone viral.

The video was recorded days after Bobrisky trended online for winning the best-dressed female at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's new movie, Ajakaju.

A video of some Nigerians teasing Bobrisky while using Portable's Brotherhood during a meet and greet goes viral. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@eniolaajao

Bob became the subject of different conversations on social media, with many slamming Eniola Ajao and Femi Adebayo for crowning a crossdresser as the best-dressed female.

This led to an altercation escalating between Portable and Bobrisky. The former, in response to curses laid on him by Bob, released a new song titled Brotherhood.

The track is now a major street banger.

Fans taunt Bobrisky using Portable's song

Bobrisky recently attended a celebrity meet and greet at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, and the reception he got was quite vicious.

A video showing how fans were seen taunting the crossdresser has got people talking online. In one of the trending videos, some people were using Portable's song, Brotherhood, to tease Bobrisky in a bid to stir a reaction from him.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of fans taunting Bobrisky

Here are some of the comments that trailed Bobrisky's video:

@maryamtity:

"For the first time, Bobriski can't talk or reply with his usual sassy mouth and signature fake English accent ...Portable Omo werey finally did what Nigerian government cannot do...Portable deserves National Honors for this."

@nnamdindu_ray:

"BIG shout out to PORTABLE he was the only one who comfortable called BOBRISKY out when VDM was arrested."

@certifiedmichael:

"This Brotherhood No Disappoint."

@horlateju_:

"What a jobless man imagine ur pikin sees this video."

@nla_sg:

"Hope y’all could see the difference’s between real life and social media?"

@__oyebisi:

"That guy shouting brotherhood is lucky bobrisky is in a good mood. That mall for don scatter."

@djfxng:

"Portable made an anthem for Bob!"

@gapzy_money:

"She’s a Goddess though one of a kind ..she made her choice an face the consequences ..people do judge but she doesn’t give a f@vk .. Na only creator fit judge ham not mankind ..I respect her decision.."

@effedeborah:

"No make Bobrisky comot wig face you man to man o."

Crossdresser James Brown drags senior colleague, Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng