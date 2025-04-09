Nigerian singer Portable has drawn the attention of netizens with his outfit in a new Instagram video

The music star who has been vocal about his dislike for crossdressers dressed up like a woman, complete with heels and a bag

Portable’s attire in the video raised the interest of many netizens, including singer Tiwa Savage, who shared her thoughts

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, made headlines for dressing up like a woman in a new video.

The music star, known to get inspired from trending situations to make his songs, quickly went to the studio to make a song with the trending TikTok sound, ‘Sope Purr’.

However, in his bid to promote the music, Portable took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself dancing to his new song.

Nigerians react to video of Portable dressing like a woman. Photos: @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

To draw people’s attention, the Zazu star rocked feminine clothes, including a white blouse, a wrapper with gold high-heeled shoes, and a matching gold bag.

Recall that Portable, who is also known as Elizabeth Joyce on Instagram, has been vocal about his dislike for crossdressers and even called out popular socialite, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, on social media.

See the video of Portable dancing in his female clothes below:

Tiwa Savage, others react to Portable dressed as a woman

The video of Portable dressed up as a woman, complete with a handbag and high heels, drew the attention of many Nigerians, including top stars like Tiwa Savage and Nkechi Blessing Sunday. Some netizens expressed amusement at Portable’s display in the clip, while some people called him out for crossdressing and being a hypocrite:

Nigerians react to video of Portable dressed up like a woman. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Tiwasavage said:

“That purse is fine oooo 😍.”

Nkechiblessingsunday said:

“Oseee Elizabeth Joyce omo mi💥💥 purrrrrrr.”

Tucon_eriwonder wrote:

“This boy, you no go kpai person with this your funny doings😂.”

Iamnasboi wrote:

“Na like this your bestie bob take leave us o.”

Kellywise617 said:

“Nothing we no go see for your hand 😂😂😂.”

Segun_wealth said:

“The most consistent in crazy 👏.”

Zoroswagbag wrote:

“Say you be woman you for like burial ceremonies die 😂.”

Oluwakemisola_ajoke said:

“Ashabi purse😂.”

Jay_boogie_ said:

“Hypocrit* the life you want soo bad princess 😆.”

Big_makanaki1 wrote:

“No matter how Masculine or Guy man you be, once you put on the other gender costume, your character go kPurrrr immediately 😂.”

Oluchiafundu said:

“😂😂😂😂😂what is he doing with my purse 😄.”

Aderinsolaaaaaa said:

“See God sent wey dey advise bobrisky lol.”

Portable makes diss track for Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable continued to taunt Bobrisky on social media after he won a Best Dressed Female Celebrity award at a movie premiere.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared a video compilation of some of Bobrisky’s old photos when he was still dressed like a man. He also accompanied the clip with one of his songs.

In another post, Portale shared a cartoon image of himself accompanied by an audio of some of the words he used to blast Bobrisky when they exchanged voice messages with each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng