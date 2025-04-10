Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has bagged a Law degree to the joy of his fans and celebrity colleagues

On April 10, 2025, the public figure took to his Instagram page to share the news of his achievement with fans

Ubi Franklin’s Bachelor of Law degree impressed many netizens, including Davido, who also shared his thoughts

Nigerian talent manager Ubi Ekapong Ofem, aka Ubi Franklin, has bagged a Law degree from a prestigious university.

Just recently, the socialite announced his latest feat on his official Instagram page to the joy of his numerous followers.

On April 10, 2025, Ubi posted a video from his graduation ceremony, and the clip showed the moment his name was called out for him to receive his certificate in front of a large crowd.

The socialite was decked in his black graduation gown with a red sash as he walked with pride to the front of the hall while onlookers applauded him.

Ubi Franklin accompanied the video with a caption explaining that he had bagged a Bachelor of Law degree and he was grateful for it. He wrote:

“Gratitude 🙏🏿 Bachelor of Law. ❤️💪🏿.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Ubi Franklin bags Law degree

The news of Ubi Franklin bagging a law degree impressed many of his fans and colleagues.

A number of them trooped to his comment section to express their well-wishes, including 30BG boss, David Adeleke, aka Davido. The music star dropped three emojis of his hands up in the air to express his joy.

Recall that rumours made the rounds of Davido falling out with Ubi Franklin and firing him as Chioma’s manager amid messy claims of him allegedly duping other people.

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

Raymond_agaba1 said:

“If you’ve ever studied abroad, then you truly understand the dedication and resilience it takes to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Law. Ha! Hmmmn… I have nothing but deep admiration and respect for you, Ubi. I’m incredibly proud of you. I know firsthand what it means to push through and graduate—well done, champ!🏆🏆.”

Zinolens said:

“Congratulations Boss 👨🏽‍🎓❤️.”

Kunta.kite said:

“Big congrats it’s not easy 👏.”

Elsieokpocha said:

“Congratulations 👏👏👏.”

Omonioboli said:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 well done Ubi! So proud of you 🙌🏽.”

Teby700 said:

“The lion him self.... congrats.”

Therayztv said:

“A better version of it. Congratulations.”

Cooandre wrote:

“Congratulations brother.”

Otunbaolagoke said:

“Congrats Ubi🔥. A testament to your resilience and true focus. Way up big man.”

Kossybasil5 said:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉👏, More wins to you.”

Spyro slams Ubi Franklin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Oludipe David, aka Spyro, accused Ubi Franklin of scamming him.

Just recently, the Who’s Your Guy crooner was a guest on The Link Up podcast, where he opened up about his issues with Ubi Franklin.

According to Spyro, Ubi used Davido’s name to get him to perform at an event with the claim that OBO was going to pay. Spyro said that when he raised his concerns about the payment aspect of the show, Ubi just rushed to him and gave him the microphone while the MC announced that he was coming on the stage to perform.

