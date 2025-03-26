Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife, Boluwatiwi, are now first-time parents to the joy of numerous fans on social media

The celebrity couple finally announced the news of their daughter’s birth on March 26, 2025, on social media

Several netizens reacted with joy as Kunle Remi recounted the childbirth struggles and revealed their baby’s unique names

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his wife Boluwatiwi aka Tiwi, have welcomed their first child to the joy of fans.

On March 26, 2025, the celebrity couple finally revealed that they had welcomed their child, a baby girl. This came many weeks after rumours spread that they were now parents.

Kunle Remi shares touching story as him and wife welcome first child. Photos: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kunle Remi posted an emotional video to announce the birth of their daughter. The video showed him setting up the child’s crib with the help of his wife, Tiwi.

The Nollywood actor accompanied the touching video with a lengthy caption where he explained his wife’s struggles during the pregnancy and delivery.

In the touching write-up, Kunle Remi opened up about how an unsettling discovery about his wife’s pregnancy led to her being on permanent bed rest and their child’s premature birth.

According to the Nollywood star, the birth of their child was a proof of God’s existence. Kunle Remi then finally revealed their child’s unique names.

The Nigerian movie star said that their daughter’s name is Eemi Oluwa meaning the breath of God. They also named their baby girl Wonder.

Kunle Remi and wife become first time parents. Photos: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

His caption reads in part:

“From an early arrival… to the unfolding of God’s perfect timing.

From waiting, countless NICU visits, and clinging to God for 11 weeks and 3 days (that’s 80 days of faith).

Our story is living proof that God is God — unfailing, unwavering, and faithful till the very end.

We’ve been blessed with a WONDER. We’ve been blessed with EEMI OLUWA — the BREATH OF GOD.”

See the emotional post below:

In another post, Kunle Remi shared a video of their baby girl in intensive care as doctors worked hard to save their child’s life. According to him, he still does not understand how God works but He shows up and shows off:

Reactions as Kunle Remi and wife welcome child

The news of Kunle Remi and wife’s struggles with bringing their first child into the world touched the hearts of many netizens. The movie star’s fans and celebrity colleagues joined him to celebrate the good news:

Funkejenifaakindele said:

“Congratulations my brother. Your joy shall be permanent in Jesus name.”

Titimotun said:

“Congratulations to you both……having a premie baby no be small thing…..the moments spent in NICU. They are tiny but Mighty❤️.”

You_gee_ohh_ said:

“🙏🏾 congratulations.. your child has already won .. God is good.. my son was born at 27 weeks .. he was in the NICU for 77 days .. he is 8 years old now and he’s perfect and the most energetic . I can relate and Im soo happy for yall.”

Chinonsoarubayi wrote:

“Truly a sign and wonder. Congratulations KR and Tiwi 🥳 God perfect all that concerns you.”

Francisca_ovie said:

“Great God! Congratulations 🙌.”

Shelleytisanjoh said:

“Oh this is very personal to me @kunleremiofficial my daughter was born at 25 weeks…. Long story short- there is not a single 7year old as beautiful, brilliant and blessed as she is. Congratulations on the birth of your angel. Bless your wife and home.”

Diana_childs said:

“Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God be praised.”

Abysandy_official said:

“Awwwwwwnnnnn my fav is now a Daddy…BabaMi congratulations to you and yours…more blessings.”

Kunle Remi and wife mark 1st wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Boluwatiwi (Tiwi) shared how they felt for each other as they marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The role interpreter penned a romantic note to his wife as he celebrated her. He said that just like yesterday, he got married to his wife on a weekend that had no threats, sport, or distractions.

On the day he got married, the internet buzzed with the celebration of love and the couple reportedly had over 40 million impressions and views from those who watched online.

