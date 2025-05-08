Nollywood actor Tito Harrison has moved fans with an emotional interview where he spoke about losing everything to a sickness

During the interview, the movie star shared how his wife, Tayelolu, was the only one who stood by him and supported him

Tito Harrison’s glowing words about his wife touched the hearts of many fans, and they reacted to the videos

Nigerian actor Tito Harrison has shared the touching story of how only his wife stayed by him when he lost everything to sickness.

Just recently, the movie star was a guest on Biola Bayo’s show, Talk to B, and he opened up about how his battle with liver disease and chronic ulcer, which nearly took his life, left him and his family struggling in many ways.

Tito Harrison says only his wife stood by him when he lost everything to sickness. Photos: @tito_harrison_ @talktob5000

Source: Instagram

In the emotional interview, Tito Harrison noted that his wife, Tayelolu, is the luck he has in life. According to him, if he comes back to this world again, he would love to marry her.

The Nollywood actor went on to explain how he had to sell everything he had because they could no longer pay his hospital bills. He added that his wife, Taye, encouraged him to sell their house because they needed to keep him alive.

In his words:

“The luck I had was my wife, Tayelolu Ejire. It’s good to have a good wife in life. If I come back to this life, I will marry my wife again. Everybody left me but that woman stood. We sold everything we had. When we couldn’t pay hospital bills, my wife said ‘baby, let’s sell the house, we need you. The head that provided that one will provide another one.”

See the clip below:

Also, during the interview, Tito Harrison described his wife as a mother. According to him, all it takes is for a woman to decide to live and perish with her husband.

The ailing actor went on to recount times that his wife would give the children money from her pocket and tell them to thank him, claiming that he provided the funds. According to him, his wife, Taye, is Godsent.

Tito Harrison said:

“She was a mother. If you have a wife that has decided to live and perish with you, that woman will take money and give to the children and tell them to come and thank me, your daddy gave me to give you. Oh God, if Taye wasn’t in my life, how would I have survived? I don’t know. She was Godsent.”

The Nigerian actor explained that his wife said that when things were rosy and he had money, he took care of her.

See the video below:

Reactions as actor Tito Harrison praises wife

The emotional videos of Tito Harrison praising his wife for her unshakeable support when he lost everything to sickness touched many Nigerians. A number of them reacted by praising his wife, Taye.

Tito Harrison praises his wife for standing by him when he lost everything to sickness. Photos: @tito_harrison

Source: Instagram

Portable_lefty101 said:

“Your wife is a rare gem... You won in life sir👏.”

Ykdiademdoyin said:

“Take care of your wife and she will always be there for you when you're down.”

36quote wrote:

“IN LIFE ,If you want a good wife, you need to be a good husband . God bless both of them ❤️.”

Officially_mrs_dairo said:

“So good to hear this, so happy that we still have some men that truly appreciate the woman who stood by them cos in all honesty some men won’t do what he has just done. God will replenish ur pocket and bring back all that u have lost in 100 folds.”

Mhiz_jmk wrote:

“It shows He was also a Good Husband when he has money... If you want a Good Wife, you also must be a Good Husband 📌... GOD bless them both IJN 🙏.”

Adesholaogunsina said:

“For a man to come out and appreciate his wife like this🙌God bless you sir🙏🏽Almighty will bless your family more ijmn🙏🏽.”

Alasepe_funke said:

“Wow 😢😢😢God bless the kind hearted woman.”

Olufemiisrael81 said:

“When you find a good wife, you don't only find a good thing - you found eternity 💖.”

nodestore.ng said:

“We used to love this man but suddenly didn't see him in movies .May God restore all you lost, sir . You will flourish like a palm tree and like cedar in Lebanon.”

Pisces_lucia wrote:

“We should give the man his flowers too💐💐 for being a good husband to the wife. And thanks to the wife for being a good wife 👏.”

Jnr Pope's wife remembers him on posthumous birthday

In other Nollywood news, Legit.ng earlier reported that late Nollywood actor John Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope, would have turned the age of 45 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as his wife, Jennifer Awele, celebrated his 45th posthumous birthday.

Recall that on April 10, 2024, the Nigerian entertainment industry was plunged into mourning following the death of Junior Pope.

Junior Pope, who was 43 at the time, was laid to rest in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, within the Nsukka region of Igbo-Etiti local government area, Enugu state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng