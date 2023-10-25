VeryDarkMan has voiced out once again over the issue between Davido and a businessman, Abu Salami.

VDM shared a new video to address netizens who bashed him for not criticising Davido over the matter like he had done to other people

The social media critic said he only drags online vendors, and Davido is not one of those people, adding that Abu Salami made defamatory comments about the singer

A controversial Nigerian social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has explained why he did not drag Davido after a businessman, Abu Salami, accused him of owing N218 million.

Recall that Abu Salami had blasted the singer online and posted chat receipts of how he allegedly sent N218 million to Davido and his team over time for a business deal that eventually didn't go through.

VeryDarkMan has refused to drag Davido over his alleged N218 million debt. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @abusalamix

VeryDarkMan was dragged into the issue after Davido flew him to Lagos for a good time despite his reputation as a freedom fighter.

Why VeryDarkMan will not criticise Davido

In a new development, VeryDarkMan shared a new video where he addressed people bashing him for not dragging Davido. According to him, he only drags online vendors so that other people won't fall victim to their businesses.

The online activist noted that Davido was not an online vendor and that no amount of dragging would make the singer drop the N218 million he allegedly owes. He said that Abu Salami was being foolish to take his case online instead of taking it to court.

He said:

“Talking about Davido, what does Davido do online? Is Davido an online vendor? What kind of dragging will I drag Davido now that will make him pay that guy N218 million according to what the guy is saying? Secondly, that particular guy is doing what I call ‘penny wise, pound foolish’. According to you, you said Davido is owing you N218 million, I was not there. You say you have evidence of him owing you N218m only for you to come online and you’re spoiling your case. Davido is owing you N218 million, something that you will sue him, take him to the legal court and find your money.”

Not stopping there, VeryDarkMan also accused the businessman of making a lot of defamatory comments about Davido, such as saying the singer's boys killed someone and calling him a thief, among other things.

According to the online activist, at the end of the day, the businessman might not even get up to N1 million back from the singer because he was spoiling his case by himself.

I didn't collect money from Davido - VeryDarkMan

In the video, VDM also shut down claims that Davido paid him money. According to him, when he was in Lagos, Davido booked an apartment for him and wanted to pay for as long as he was willing to stay, but he refused the offer and changed his room to a cheaper one he could afford to pay for.

The dark man also claimed Davido's Isreal called him to ask for his account number so that he would 'do him well', but he refused because he doesn't need Davido's money now but in future when he puts his business plan into motion.

See the full video below:

Netizens react as VeryDarkMan refuses to drag Davido

The video of VeryDarkMan explaining why he didn't drag Davido in the Abu Salami N218 million case soon made the rounds online and got many netizens discussing. A number of them accused the young man of selective activism.

Read some of their comments below:

royalhugssurprises:

“Now VDM you just lost my respect for this ✌️ selective activism. Shioor.”

sirkingsleyy:

“Them don lodge you now.”

Kofz_coco:

“Selective activism. Very trashy dude! I blame you people who made him relevant.”

talktoraye:

“It’s crazy how he said I quote “you said Davido is owing you 218 million Naira I was not there” but in other cases such as Imole why then do you drag Wumi when you were not there either? There’s a thin line between changing the narrative and finding the truth. In this case the victim has come out to speak but you claim absence. Don’t you see your own double standards? Nobody is saying Wumi is Innocent. But she has been investigated 2 times. Are the police dumb? You are gathering people from different stages in Mohbads life to speak for him so you can run and post on social media but they have been so many allegations about David why not gather people too? Use the same energy you are using to investigate Imoles death. Use that energy to investigate David’s Debt.”

ladyque_1:

“It’s the way this guy thinks that he’s smarter than all of us for me.”

Truecrimedaniel:

“Mohbads wife is an online vendor?”

tessypopss:

“Mohbad wife na online vendor? Mr Ibu na online vendor???? Isi ewuuu. Eeeeeddiottttttt.”

Dr_bisugafemi:

“Poor people opinion don’t count until they’v passed the test of real money! When I was younger I was fond of saying when I hav money I won’t go to club , when money came I clubbed to the extent that I built a club ! Money is powerful! Stay chilled and blessed.”

Trina_joness:

“You drag only online vendors wow so Mohbad wife is an online vendor I didn’t know.”

zoe_testimony_:

“Why I’m I feeling like this VDM is 2faced. He said he can’t drag Davido and wizkid online because they are not online vendors, so why dragging the living-hell out of Mohbad’s wife for a DNA test??? Is she equally an online vendor?? Well, time reveals all things.”

Samklef calls out Davido over alleged N1 million debt

Legit.ng earlier reported that music producer Samklef accused Davido of owing one Mastermind, a Unilag student, N1 million.

On his official Instagram page, the music producer gave Davido an ultimatum of 24 hours to pay up the young lad. According to him, the singer has been owing Mastermind since 2020.

Not stopping there, Samklef added that Davido has been oppressing people even though he's meant to be the role model. According to him, the singer feels like he is above the law because he knows people.

