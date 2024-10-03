Nigerian singer Davido has now been spotted online for the first time amid his messy drama with his colleague, Wizkid

The 30BG boss was captured on video at the airport by one of his associates and the clip went viral

Many netizens had things to say about Davido who had not said anything about Wizkid’s online dragging

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has finally been spotted for the first time following online insults from his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid.

Recall that social media had been buzzing after Wizkid used over 24 hours to bash the 30BG boss, leaving many confused about what caused the real issues between them.

Davido, however, surprised netizens by not reacting to Wizkid’s online rant like he had in the past.

First video of Davido in public amid Wizkid's rant trends.

Source: Instagram

Davido spotted at airport

As Wizkid continued to blast Davido on social media, the 30BG boss was spotted in public for the first time.

In a video that was recorded by one of OBO’s associates, the Assurance crooner was seen looking unbothered at the airport as he responded to his aide’s greetings.

See the clip below:

Fans react to video of Davido

Davido’s silence on the whole matter and the video of him in public drew the attention of many netizens, who shared their thoughts on the singer's handling of the beef.

Read some of their comments below:

Eyecandy_sis:

“I love this new OBO 😂😂😂😂 silence, which is golden.”

king_annie_gold:

“A king is always a king 🤴 ❤️❤️.”

Debby_shola111:

“Dear chioma we are seeing your impact queen.”

Favourmmeso_:

“Watin concern agboro with over load 😂.”

kwinparagonframes:

“My king.”

Bennys_hair:

“Biggest 🙌.”

Thetrendingthread:

“Unbothered 001 🙌.”

yes_iam___sexy5:

“David❤️ starting from d Bible u already won😂😂😂 fly above haters🙌.”

Iampraise_7:

“Wiz come de do like upcoming sha 😂😂😂.”

Swt_juie:

“Kai 😢😢😢I’m so bittered. I wish they could be best friends… what’s all these for God’s sake! I really love them happy together and vibing.”

iam_berry___:

“Silence’s the goal😂.”

Simply_kelly4:

“Wizkid go think say na fake background 😂.”

Wizkid reacts to video of his dad trekking in the rain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid finally reacted to the viral video of his old father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking in the rain on the streets of Lagos.

Recall that a few weeks back, Wizkid’s old father was captured on video as he walked in the rain on a muddy road.

Amid Wizkid’s messy online fight with Davido, the video resurfaced as netizens tried to bash the singer with it. An X user advised the Grammy-winning musician to take care of his father.

