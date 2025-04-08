Davido disclosed that he and Tiwa Savage once shared a home, describing their bond as a sibling-like relationship rooted in mutual respect

He clarified that past disagreements with Tiwa were minor, likening them to typical family squabbles, and insisted there was no deep-seated feud

Responding to Tiwa Savage’s recent police petition against him, Davido maintained that their connection remained strong despite the legal escalation

Nigerian music heavyweight David Adeleke, better known as Davido, recently opened up about his relationship with Tiwa Savage during an interview on The Breakfast Club, aired on April 8, 2025.

The Afrobeats star, known for hits like “Unavailable”, used the platform to discuss not only their shared history but also a recent drama in which Tiwa Savage filed a police report against him.

Davido talks about his relationship with Tiwa Savage amid rift and police drama. Photo Credit: @tiwasavage/@davido

Source: Instagram

The interview, which had Naija fans buzzing, followed a public feud that dominated the entertainment scene.

Davido reflected on their past, recalling when they lived together. "Me and Tiwa used to stay in the same house," he said, acknowledging their close bond. In typical Lagos fashion, where artists often live together while chasing their dreams, their connection grew familial.

"That’s big sis. It was just like brothers and sisters arguing," he added, downplaying any talk of serious conflict. For Davido, their occasional disagreements were nothing more than typical family banter.

In his words:

“Me & Tiwa used to stay in the same house. That’s big sis. It was just like brothers and sisters arguing. It was nothing. No bad blood”

Police Drama: Davido responds to Tiwa’s petition

The situation escalated when Davido addressed the elephant in the room—Tiwa Savage’s petition against him with the Lagos State Police.

According to a Legit.ng report from January 9, 2024, Tiwa accused Davido of threatening her life after she posted a photo with Sophia Momodu, Davido’s baby mama, on Instagram.

Davido allegedly saw this as shade, which led to a series of derogatory remarks and a warning for Tiwa to “be careful in Lagos.” The petition prompted Tiwa to involve the authorities.

During the interview, Davido addressed the matter directly, saying, “It was just like brothers and sisters arguing,” reiterating the family dynamic.

Although the Lagos police had confirmed an investigation, Davido’s tone suggested that he viewed the situation as much less serious than it had appeared in the media.

See the post here:

Fans react to Davido's claim about beef with Tiwa Savage

@gastro6424 said:

"Very free man love for real ❤️👏"

@dedotun__ replied:

"We don’t know what you saying Davido .. we don’t 😂"

@sukcez7 replied:

"The best Davido interview I’ve seen so far"

@jennie_robin91 commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ he said what he said. “We are all different kind of people” Some of una get “actually” and “literally “ for una sentence like 50 times. Make them give una mic first 😂😂😂😂"

@lastborn_wey_getissuez noted:

"E get who davido no get history with 😂"

@je_wel6762 said:

"I love the maturity 😍👏👏"

Davido comments on his relationship with Tiwa Savage. Photo Credit: @tiwasavage/@davido

Source: Instagram

Iyanya shares what happened at Davido's Timeless concert

On a lighter note, Legit.ng once ran a story narrating how Iyanya met a fan at Davido’s Timeless concert in Lagos, sparking online buzz.

The incident, which ended with Iyanya inviting the lady’s boyfriend to dinner, showed Davido’s knack for being at the centre of viral moments.

It was pure Naija drama—music, love, and a sprinkle of chaos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng