Davido has barked back at a troll who made a comment about his father after he tweeted about police commissioner Umar Abba

Recall that the singer angrily ranted online after he got wind of his uncle's announcement about how ex-Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had concluded plans to cause havoc in Osun

A user tweeted that many should not listen to people whose kids are scattered abroad, resulting in a heated response from Davido

Nigerian music maker, David 'Davido' Adeleke and his billionaire father are getting dragged online over his privileged life.

It will be recalled that the Unavailable crooner had gone on a ranting spree online, where he threatened the commissioner of Police and accused him of folding his arms while watching hoodlums wreak havoc in the stated.

This came after Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke announced that ex-Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had concluded plans to cause troubles in Osun over his relationship with President Tinubu.

Although the singer apologized, to the commissioner over his outburst, many seem not to have forgiven him yet. A Twitter troll went online and tweeted:

"There is no Election on Saturday in Osun State. Don't let people who there children are all in America, Atlanta and Banana Island in Lagos push you. Anyways, I want to specially welcome our new security men that just arrived the state. Oju yin ma booooo🤣🤣🤣."

See the tweet:

The tweet angered Davido, which he swiftly replied with:

"Ur papa fuckup and taking it out on me cus my father worked hard … its crazy."

See Davido's response below:

Fans react to Davido's exchange with troll

Read some comment complied by Legit.ng below:

@yalawoman:

"No difference between him and portable anyways."

@mamatii001"

"If it is about working hard, ur papa no fit buy bicycle spoke. Nah opportunity he gets."

@the_greatjordan said:

"David my guy, your Twitter fingers are working overtime! Bro, you're on there like it's your second career-dropping tweets, clapping back, and causing chaos like it's a full time job. You're out here making more noise on Twitter than in your hit songs try to Dey behave abeg."

@Reborn_0305"

"You just lucky Man."

@olumax3028 said:

"Shey na by working hard? You think if it's by working hard, my father won't be richer than yours? Mumu go dey call him papa come online all the time so that people can drag his father. Na piking be this one so?"

@Officialastic said:

"Bobo you dull pass portable and it’s a pity"

