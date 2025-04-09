Another clip from Davido's recent interview has emerged online as the singer spoke about his late mother

The DMW label boss bragged about his mother's high fashion taste as far back as the 1980s before her demise

Davido's comment about his mother's record has since ignited reactions from netizens, as many found it unbelievable

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke Davido has spoken about his late mother, Mrs Veronica Adeleke's high fashion taste.

Davido, who is set to release his fifth studio album, 5ive, during an interview on The Breakfast Club, aired on April 8, 2025, made a bold claim about his mum, disclosing that she was probably the first person in the world to get a particular design of Chanel bag as far back as in the 1980s.

Davido claims his mother was the first in the world to get a rare Chanel bag. Credit: thebreakfastclub/davido

Source: Instagram

In the singer's words,

"My mom was probably the first person in the world to get a certain Chanel bag in the 80s."

Davido's made the comment to back his explanation of how wealthy his family, the Adelekes, has always been.

Recall that Davido's mum, a lecturer, passed away at just 39 years old due to a heart attack.

Davido speaks about his late mum's fashion taste. Credit: davido

Source: Facebook

Watch video as Davido speaks about his late mother below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido spoke about his relationship with Tiwa Savage following a viral drama in which the Afrobeats queen filed a police report against him.

During the interview, Davido addressed the matter directly, saying, “It was just like brothers and sisters arguing,” reiterating the family dynamic.

Reactions trail Davido's comment about his mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens accused the singer of lying about his late mum. Read the comments below:

JephthahSly said:

"See ehnn, when a person talks too much, he wouldn't know when he will start lying. This same oga said he didn't know his father was rich, when he was young. Now his mum had a certain Chanel bag in the 80s."

iskandgrace wrote:

"At this age still bragging of your fathers wealth?? David I won’t be surprised if you do this at your 80s."

AkinOyewoleOlu1 said:"

This guy do you interview and exhibit your talents "My dad" "my mom."

Only1kingbro wrote:

"Why do they keep doing Hmmm like they don’t believe him.."

drizzle_new said:

"See as he just dey make them laugh, this guy na Comedian."

SimoncoleB reacted:

"Nah, sometimes you gats stay humble men. They already know you ,your father is rich. No need for too much info from the 1980s.."

Lowkey_001 commented"

"I don dey try find the most expensive Chanel bag from the 80s lol my result no pass $1,000."

Bami________ said:

"Everyone acting like they don’t know the Adelekes are billionaires,this is nothing even deep, something anyone can do if you have the money, when hushpuppi used to ball Gucci, he used to be the first to buy certain collections ,so wys?"

Moreegracce said:

"Forbes list out billionaires from Nigeria just now ur pa nor de Cho Cho Cho."

Davido praises Chioma during interview

Legit.ng also reported that Davido spoke about his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The singer shared beautiful things about Chioma's character and how she manages his excesses.

He also commended her for being calm and understanding, rather than choosing to chase clout like most celebrity wives would.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng