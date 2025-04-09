Nigerian singer Davido recently spoke about the relationship his wife, Chioma, has with her stepchildren

The music star was a guest on The Breakfast Club when he disclosed that his daughter Hailey loves Chioma

Davido's disclosure about Chioma's relationship with her stepchildren drew reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has said that his wife, Chioma, has a great relationship with her stepchildren.

OBO had an interview on The Breakfast Club where he shared how Chioma relates with all of her stepchildren seeing as he has kids with multiple women.

According to the 30BG boss, Chioma knows about all his children, and they all love her, especially his daughter, Hailey. Davido said he was happy about the development.

Fans react as Davido speaks on relationship between Chioma and her stepdaughter Hailey. Photos: @oladaniel_, @realhailey_adeleke

He went on to give an example of how he never had to tell Hailey that Chioma was her stepmother because she just understood it. Davido also admitted that there was a time he was scared to bring his other kids around Chioma, and he was happy to see her braiding Hailey’s hair when they were in the Bahamas for a vacation.

Davido explained in the video that he and Chioma have been in a relationship for a very long time, and he was 18 when they met.

In his words:

“Chioma knows about all my kids, my kids love her, especially my daughter (Hailey) so I’m just happy to see growth. There was a time I was scared to even bring my other kids around her, I didn’t even have to tell my daughter who Chioma was, she just understood it, next thing we were in Bahamas, with my wife braiding her hair and I was like Yess!!. Before we got married, we were together for like 11 years. We met in school, she was my girlfriend and then we got married. I was 18 when we met.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Davido speaking of Chioma and Hailey’s relationship

Davido’s disclosure about Chioma’s relationship with her stepchildren, particularly Hailey, impressed many netizens. A number of them praised the singer’s wife:

Fans react as Davido describes Chioma's relationship with her stepdaughter, Hailey. Photo: @teamchivido

Bmax_nig said:

“Who wouldn’t love her… she carry this life jeje just doing her thing and minding the business that pays her❤️.”

Irenebuzz wrote:

“Grace personified ’Chioma’ 😍 that’s our girl!”

Godsgiftbeads wrote:

“When you love a man with a good ❤️, favour will always follow the man. Chioma loves Davido, not because of his fame or financial status. She just love his heart, and davido too same, no baadddd intentions from both. Their heart is pure, that’s why everything is moving well for them.”

Viviannkombozi said:

“You can have many but God wil give you one that you wil love with full of your heart chioma win David's heart.”

Official_sweet_angel05 said:

“My favorite na every time my wife my wife 😂.”

Dailydoseofpap said:

“We know a sweet guy when we see one❤️.”

Beaconde22 said:

“Chioma has always loved David's kids..she has no single evil bone of malice in her body..I remember seeing her posting the girls I&H on her IG page.”

A_ladiesstore_ said:

“Ooooh the reason I love this couple choima she’s daaaaamn blessed 😇. But davv loves chiii so much yoooooh 🥰🥰🥰.”

Eseoghenemartha said:

“Awwwwwww....one thing I love about you is you say things the way it is, so real & authentic. God bless you both 001 & 002 👑.”

Pazt336 said:

“Wow this is so amazing to here your man talking about you everytime 002 you are so bless to have a man like Davido 🙏.”

Lovematt_tv said:

“Never seen a man that talks so well about his wife 🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

Ruth_ofomata wrote:

“Because she is faithfull to u❤️.”

Black_fenmark001 said:

“Dem don locked my idolo😂.”

Everythinglynda.56 said:

“Chioma what did you add in ur stew ehhh.”

Chioma hangs out with Hailey at Davido's show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido’s wife, Chioma, made headlines after she was seen with her stepdaughter, Hailey.

The 30BG boss had a show at the State Farm Arena in America to mark his birthday, and his loved ones showed up to support him.

In a video posted on OBO’s aide, Israel DMW’s Instagram stories, the seven-year-old girl was sitting directly in front of her stepmum, Chioma, who was visibly enjoying the event.

