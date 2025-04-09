Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido trended online after netizens became restless to see what his newborn twins looked like

The DMW executive previously made headlines after he revealed that his twin boy looked like his late son Ifenayi Adeleke

Following fans took it upon themselves to create the possible looks of his lovely children, triggering reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, aka David Adeleke, has left fans and netizens worried and eager to see his newly born twins.

Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian social media fans were pleased to see Davido speak admiringly about his new children, particularly his twin boy.

Davido talks sweetly about his twins. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

It should be noted that the tragic death of Ifeanyi Adeleke made headlines in October 2022. The three-year-old was said to have drowned in the swimming pool at his father's Banana Island estate.

Ifeanyi's death has been a difficult pill to swallow, not just for musician Davido, his wife Chioma, and his family, but also for social media followers who adored the cheerful champion.

Despite the fact that his parents have twins, a boy and a girl, his loss continues to cause them grief.

In a fresh development, the singer was asked how he got through difficult circumstances, and his response was simple: his family.

They showered him with love and support, as well as being there for his family. The musician said his youngster looked exactly like Ifeanyi Adeleke.

"We've got twins now; a boy and a girl... and the boy looks exactly like my son that passed. They act the same. Everything he used to do, he does," he said.

Fans generate AI picture of Davido and Chioma's newborn twins. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

AI images of Davido’s twins trend

Following Davido’s revelation, fans took it upon themselves to manipulate an automated picture of the singer’s newborns.

Using photos of the Afrobeats and his wife, Chioma, Nigerians created a fictitious appearance for the twins that the artist has kept hidden from the world.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido’s twins’ AI images

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

digitalvibeswithmamashenkes said:

"Who put that AI for there."

official_onmav said:

"But if that picture is real, then David Gen is super strong."

yeye_moradeyo wrote:

"That’s a spitting image of Davido."

ughaeze_joyce said:

"But wait oh OBO never post he twins so where una go see pictures from nah?? Omo ehh."

official_onmav said:

"But if that picture is real, then David Gen is super strong."

ughaeze_joyce said:

"But wait oh OBO never post he twins so where una go see pictures from nah?? Omo ehh."

chizzy_mj wrote:

"But the boy fine gan 😂😂😂😂 AI hildren too fine."

iamchisexy said:

"Somebody said the pix is from Temu."

official_onmav said:

"But if that picture is real, then David Gen is super strong."

Police speak on Davido's CCTV video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the video purportedly showing Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido, as he drowned in a swimming pool was described by Lagos police as "fake".

Benjamin Hundeyin, a Lagos police spokesman, said the security agency had not started reviewing the CCTV footage collected from Davido's house.

A fact-check by the BBC Disinformation Unit confirmed that the video was that of a child who drowned in a children's swimming pool in China in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng