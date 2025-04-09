Afrobeats musician Davido has got the internet buzzing with his remarks towards rival colleague Wizkid

The twins dad, during a media chat on The Breakfast Club podcaster, revealed his feelings towards the Morayo hitmaker

The video of the DMW executive stating his mind has since caught the attention of many as they shared several takes online

Afrobeats musician Davido, aka David Adeleke, responded to an interviewer's question about his friendship with colleague and rival Wizkid (born Ayodeji Balogun).

The DMW boss recently appeared on the newest episode of the Breakfast Club, where he was questioned about many aspects of his life and career.

During the conversation, one of the hosts inquired about his relationship with Wizkid. He specifically questioned if he loved his coworker, Wizkid.

The twins dad first let out a loud laugh, stating that he loves everyone he knows.

Additionally, Davido stated that he is not a renegade like Burna Boy, nor does he exude mystery like Wizkid does. He emphasised that he is only himself and does not need to be like anyone else.

“I love everyone, man.

“I’m not a rebel like Burna Boy or mystical like Wizkid. I’m just me. People know me as the outgoing, free guy. I’m not a rebel like Burna Boy or mystical like Wizkid, I can’t act that way,” he added.

“Some people tell me I’m too free, don’t I know I’m a superstar. I’ll be like if my dad walks past you right now, you wouldn’t know so that’s how I grew up.

“My manager gets mad at me for wearing slippers in the house. There are people born artists, who comes out of their room looking good,” he said in part.

Watch his video below:

Fans react to Davido’s response to Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Wuwaika90 said:

"You are a fan boy, you will always love him,"

@ruphc reacted:

"I swear you practiced that response, baba call out the werey joor ."

@Highchief_law said:

'Why do they always ask him about Wiz in most of his interviews? I hardly see interviewers ask Wiz about this guy. Again, Davido's biggest highlight as an artist is being compared to Wiz. I think Davido himself sees it as a major accomplishment and he loves it."

@BRAINYIMIG said:

"He is so humble here, unlike other times when he used to be subtly insulting, jealous and arrogant."

@ut_dkenny wrote:

"What happens to “if you guys gonna ask about WizKid, I won’t show up” probably sure he knew they gonna ask about him before showing up , just saying."

@viester01 reacted:

"Them say na 300$ he dy make .So if we minus farming that’s about 120$ left for him .(Na burna teach me maths o)."

@Ghost_Valhalla_ said:

Go and listen to the full video. Man says one thing and shades them with another line smh Lol… sneaky."

Akon analyses Afrobeats stars

In a previous report on Legit.ng, Senegalese-American music icon Akon (Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka) caught attention in Nigeria with his remarks about the country’s top music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

In an interview with ChartsAfrica, Akon shared his admiration for Afrobeats artists, discussing his current favourites in the industry. The Lonely crooner expressed his appreciation for Burna Boy and called him a “beast” on the global music scene. Akon credited Burna Boy for blending Nigerian and Ghanaian sounds in a way that sets him apart.

He claimed that his influence could be seen in Burna Boy’s blueprint and gave credit to the former head of international at Konvict Music for shaping Burna Boy’s career. For Wizkid, Akon said that he was a superstar who releases one song a year that stays relevant throughout. Speaking about Davido, Akon mentioned that he is a hardworking artist. He claimed that the Awuke crooner was an underdog back then who wanted to be like Wizkid when he dominated the airwaves.

