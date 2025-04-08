Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has reacted with excitement to making a movie with legendary actor, Osita Iheme

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos and videos taken from the film set

Regina Daniels’ interaction with Osita Iheme drew the attention of netizens, and they shared their thoughts

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently made a movie with Nollywood veteran Osita Iheme, and she shared the good news online.

On April 8, 2025, the young movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the interaction she had with Osita Iheme of the Aki and Pawpaw fame.

Regina Daniels shared a photo of the 43-year-old Nollywood veteran that was taken from a hospital scene on their movie set.

The billionaire politician’s wife also shared a video of herself bonding with Pawpaw on set as they sang a Bob Marley song together.

The young mum of two accompanied the posts with a caption where she expressed her joy at working with Osita Iheme, who was recently rumoured to be dead. According to Regina Daniels, the veteran actor made her childhood awesome.

In her words:

“Made a movie with the legend that made my childhood awesome 💃!!!”

See the photos and videos below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels with Osita Iheme

Regina Daniels’ interaction with Osita Iheme drew the attention of netizens after their snaps were posted online. Several fans gushed over the Nollywood stars:

Ambassador_godswill_miracle said:

“People are not showing off. They are sharing happy moments & achievements. Unless you are viewing from a jealous point of view. Go fix yourself.”

Everest_0092 said:

“Sope purrrrr 😻😍😍😍 Gina is toooooooo fine biko ....girl is glowing differently.”

Arid2_5 said:

“My favorite with cute body.”

Didi__bey wrote:

“Yummiest youngest mum in Nollywoood ❤️.”

Christ_alain_abelenguet wrote:

“Ah 🤣 Gina peace and love.”

Hezzyking_001 wrote:

“Wonderful girl ❤️keep winning.”

Glitzannsnacks_hub said:

“Your childhood kwa? Nne when that man dey act? Them never born you😂”

Jenepha___johnson wrote:

“I love everything about this movie. The collaboration of you and Osi is 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Law.ren.cya___ said:

“Been a while I saw him ❤️❤️❤️”

Khakayimode wrote:

“❤️❤️l laughed all this movie and also cried.”

Dr_lorretta said:

“😍😍😍 so nice a collaboration.”

Oga_manbii wrote:

“Did I hear you say "your childhood" hmmm make I no talk Regi.”

Nasrjones said:

“Very educational movie. You guys really played your roles perfect. A great movie and very unique storyline.”

Chris__celebrity wrote:

“So this is ur first movie with pawpaw I think say una don do movie before oh.”

