Nigerian singer Burna Boy has caused a stir on social media with his advice to other musicians on his Instagram page

The Grammy winner took to his IG stories to tell musicians not to be deceived by Nigerian fans online because they won’t fill up stadiums

Burna Boy also explained that he makes the least money from Nigerians streaming his music, unlike streamers from other parts of the world

Singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is back in the news over his controversial take about his fans in Nigeria.

Just recently, the Grammy-winning star took to his Instagram stories to drop his two cents to other musicians who are moved by the love from Nigerian fans on social media.

According to Burna Boy, artists should not let themselves be deceived by Twitter polls and Nigerian fans because they won’t fill up stadiums for their shows in any part of the world.

Burna Boy sparks debate as he says he makes the least money from Nigerians streaming his songs. Photos: @Burnaboygram

Not stopping there, Burna Boy went ahead to compare the amount of money he makes from fans in other parts of the world to what he makes from Nigerian fans.

According to the music star, one million streams from Nigerian listeners make him between $300 to $400. But the same one million streams from the UK make him between £3000 to £4000, one million streams from the US make him $3000 to $4000, and one million euro streams make him €3000 to €4000.

Burna Boy concluded the post by saying that a musician’s song being number one on any Nigerian chart is not something to be celebrated. He advised artists focusing on Nigerian streams should have a business on the side.

In his words:

“Your song being number 1 on any streaming platform in Nigeria is not something to celebrate. Aim higher or do other businesses on the side. I type this with love. #NoSignOfWeakness.”

See screenshots of his posts below:

Netizens debate as Burna Boy advises artists not to focus on their Nigerian fans because they won't make money. Photos: @Burnaboygram

Reactions as Burna Boy talks about Nigerian streamers

Burna Boy’s posts about how focusing on Nigerian music fans is not lucrative raised mixed feelings among netizens. Some of them took the singer’s words as shade against Nigerians as they reminded him of the impact Nigerian fans had on making his songs global:

Benedithokon said:

“That is to say no need of streaming your song.”

Enshroudedone said:

“Na the same Nigerians make rest of the world know u. Same Nigerians were there for you when you started.”

89_jude wrote:

“One thing he forgot to mention is that those naija social media fans are they reason why his music was or have been heard in other part of the world..those naiaj social media fans are they ones pushing it and making it heard, and these other country's are able to hear or pick from it.”

Sheunnakamura said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 when I said this dem say na lie. Everybody don turn international artiste.”

Haddassah_989 said:

“Just 400 dollars for 1000000 streams kaiiii.”

Dercy_creations said:

“Are Nigerians not half of the people in the uk/us stadium or even streaming? I say make I ask? Because this people population na half of us.”

Mckayworld said:

“Tbh it’s actually way less than $300, burna was being generous 🤣.”

__tunmise__ said:

“Let people celebrate their wins as they gradually progress abeg. This kind of advice will just make younger artistes leave their developing audience in Nigeria to market to people abroad that honestly couldn’t care less. You no see the over-saturation for foreign music industry?”

Samanigram said:

“U knew all this and u never shared it with us until your songs stopped topping number one. I sense bitterness not LOVE.”

Ubigho_omena wrote:

“Watch people come for him without understanding what he’s saying 😂😂😂😂 Crabsssssss.”

Bebestic wrote:

“Where’s the lies?”

Da__mi123 said:

“Make potable leave music be that ooo😂.”

Official_lyonn said:

““Stadium wont fill for you in any part of the world” sounds condescending to me fr.”

Lauretta_egboh said:

“He is actually talking to Cubana ChiefPriest. Just because dem dey hale you for this your song, no mean sey dem go pay to watch you. Everything na social media washing 😂.”

Radiogad praises Chiefpriest, taunts Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, aka Radiogad, reacted to the new song released by socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

Legit.ng had reported that the businessman had released his first single and performed it at his birthday party.

Sending a note of warning to Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, Radiogad pointed out that Cubana Cheifpriest would collect his Grammy from him.

