A social media user, known as Theoon Sage, has stated reason Wizkid deleted all his Instagram posts

The singer had taken to the networking app and pulled down all his post despite having over 18 million followers

Fans also shared their take about his action, a few also dragged the singer in the comment section of the post

Reactions have trailed the latest action that Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid took on his Instagram account.

The music star, who was spoken glowingly about by his senior colleague, Baba Dee weeks ago, had deleted all pictures on his Instagram account with 18.1million followers.

A social media user known as Theoon Sage claimed that the Morayo crooner was trying to use his action as a public relation strategy.

According to him, it was no longer 2018 where people delete posts and unfollow others just to create a PR stunt.

Theoon Sage remarked that such method was a not a good PR strategy. He compared what Burna Boy did to that of Wizkid.

He noted that Burna Boy created drama with a baddie and even went as far as removing a picture from his album cover.

Sage praised Davido for his well-thought-out PR strategy and asked Wizkid to learn from him.

Theoon Sage shares more about PR stunts

Sharing more about what artists do with their PR stunts, Theoon Sage wondered why many singers don't consult public relations firms.

He also asked why artistes are often shamed of using a songwriter. He opined that Afrobeat had gone global, and Nigerian singers cannot afford to be sloppy in their approach. Theoon Sage also advised Nigerian artists to grow up.

Many fans in the comment section of the post agreed with Sage, they joined him in dragging the Ojuelegba crooner and shared his intention.

See the post here:

Reactions trail post about Wizkid

Nigerians reacted to the post made about Wizkid. Here are comments below:

@vibesofdcity reacted:

"You dey advice who dey run his race by himself before you open your eyes how to go about his routine."

@jigsaw_1225 commented:

"No compare Burna boy to any Nigerian artists abeg..don't disrespect him."

@talesbyblessing said:

"Telling Wizkid to learn from others is wr0ng but what is making our artists delete all their social media posts."

@rogerfaustino76 wrote:

"Una go explain taya."

@berrypondiz01 shared:

"The only thing Wizkid does best is to drag davido for clout and PR for album."

@fleetkrafts said:

"Nigeria artist needs to do better ."

@k_wheelzbeat wrote:

"It’s PR . It’s working like we are all typing right now."

