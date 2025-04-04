Old-time Nigerian singer Maxi Kabiesi surfaced online as he opened up on his relationship with Burna Boy

The ChocoMilo hitmaker, during an interview with media personality Lucky Urdu, narrated how he assisted Burna in Port Harcourt

Following that, the musician disclosed the recent project he has worked on as he called on the attention of the Grammy Award-winning superstar

Old-time Nigerian singer Maxi Kabiesi, whose real name is Abidoye Oluwaseyi Kazeem, recently reflected on his influence on the music industry during the late 2000s.

In an interview with Lucky Urdu, the artist, who grew up in Port Harcourt, shared that Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy once looked up to him in his early days.

Maxi also revealed that he collaborated with Burna Boy when the latter first returned to Nigeria to kickstart his music career.

Maxi recalled being 21 years old when he released his hit track "ChocoMilo" in 2008, a song that gained significant popularity.

However, he also spoke about the challenges he faced after being signed by a record label that delayed the progress of his career.

Despite the setbacks, Maxi proudly mentioned his new song with Duncan Mighty, titled "Carry Go."

The seasoned artist also called on Burna Boy to offer his support. He confidently asserted that he possesses more than enough in him to win back his fans.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Maxi Kabiesi’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sally_s.k.o said:

"That year if them block Burna Boy from entering a show to perform, Na Maxi Dey carry am enter this one no be cap 🧢 ❤️ Maxi na Legend for PH city."

ijeh.chidi_fx wrote:

"That's the journey of life....not he that runneth but just the grace and mercies of God!"

jaykliffyo said:

"This guy came out before your favourite artiste, na big name for Ph. Back then when you call Duncan mighty the next artist na @maxi_kabiesi. This man no be small man, everything wey he talk na real."

duch_peter wrote:

"Yes maxi was big at that time. I worked in a club in GRA in Port harcourt around 2010 so I know the in and out . All radio stations plays maxi & yes Burna was looking up to him then."

soso_9ja said:

"Burna boy use to look up to you then, so should we say that burna boy is looking down on you now?"

dontomworldwide wrote:

"Everyone you call big today was once struggling and everyone up there today have their time... Nobody stays in the limelight forever... Respect those who have made their best in their time."

tenovertenautos wrote:

"Dem dey look up to u.. u sef why u go sidon?.. I love d lyrics “make lucky Udu no go whine me for old age” "

nasty_mikky said:

"I am among people in south then, and i can tell you guys for free that he is very right."

