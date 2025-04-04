Burna Boy and Peruzzi, Davido's associate, have been captured after they met at an undisclosed club to have fun

Fans were quick to remember that Burna Boy and Davido have not been in good terms for a long time

The way the two singers reacted after seeing each other became another subject of discussion among their followers

Nigerian singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy and one of David Adeleke's associate, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi have been spotted at the same club where they went to have fun.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had taken side when Davido and Wizkid were having their online feud. Burna Boy has not been in good terms with Davido since them.

Video of Burna Boy And Davido's Associate, Peruzzi at club warms fans' heart. Photo creit@burnaboygram/@peruzzi_vibe

In a video making the rounds online, Burna Boy and Peruzzi were seen hugging and shaking hands when they met in a club.

Fans didn't expect it because of the relationship that exist between Peruzzi and Davido.

Burna Boy, Peruzzi whisper to each other

In the recording, the two were also seen whispering to each other ears and smiling after hearing what the other party said.

Fans react after seeing Burna Boy and Davido's associate, Peruzzi meeting in club. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@peruzzi-vibes

Perruzi also hugged the man, who followed Burna Boy to the club, as they both also share some form of greetings.

Burna Boy was seen smoking with a sense of satisfaction written all over his face after he met and exchanged pleasantries with Peruzzi.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Burna, Peruzzi's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the two singers at a club as they both exchanged greetings. Here are some comments below:

@sauceprince1 said:

Don't inherit beef, except it’s SHAKI. You know that kinda meat is loving and satisfying! Either ways, when good writers meet, a special greeting must occur."

@isioma_yocambel commented:

"Normally life no suppose hard. World of vanity. You fans are the real problems. Let love lead."

@hrh_kingdiamond reacted:

"Don’t inherit peoples beef. Na David get issues with Burna not Peruzzi."

@lukman_ilemona wrote:

"He always gave Peruzzi his flowers in public for writing a song for him! So make Peruzzi kon beef am kwa?"

@ifec_emma shared:

"I have never seen a great talent being underrated and insulted as that of Peruzzi. Like, who doesn't know Peruzzi? Why must Davido's name be attached there? Once Peruzzi stops writing for him, una no go hear him sing again."

@aifypedro stated:

"Street OT 101: never inherit anyone’s enemy."

@kelvin_kertz_ shared:

"7 boys, that one is beefing with another probably doesn’t mean the rest of the squad won’t acknowledge each other when they see outside."

