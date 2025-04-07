Nigerian online activist Verydarkman online recently for one of the reported wrong reasons following his trip to China

Nigerian online activist Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has been accused of allegedly concealing the truth from his countrymen following his visit to China.

The online sensation earlier shook the internet with his trip to China after he revealed plans to combat internet fraud between suppliers and buyers.

Verydarkman trends online followinf fresh claims about him China. Credit: @verydarkman

VDM, on the afternoon of Sunday, March 3, surprisingly shared a video of himself in the Asain country.

He disclosed that his mission in the foreign country was to expose the hidden fraudulent dealings involving Chinese suppliers, manufacturers, and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

He explained that there have been frequent complaints from Nigerians about being scammed in business transactions, likely involving product purchases or deals with Chinese suppliers.

To address this, VDM decided to take action by working together with other well-meaning Nigerians who are heads of some business associations in China.

Days after that, the TikToker revealed plans to connect interested Nigerian entrepreneurs to Chinese manufacturers.

According to him has a good number of Chinese manufacturers with lucrative business opportunities approached him with deals, but he has decided to share them with everyone instead of monopolising.

Pictures VDM shared from China. Credit: @verydarkmblackman

VDM deported from China?

A video circulated online, with allegations that the dark model had been deported from China.

According to Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, VDM cannot return to China since he will be denied entry.

The notorious thespian further mocked Verydarkman for a report he allegedly heard about him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to new claims on Verdarkman

While many tried to believe Uche Maduagwu’s reports, others suspected he might be lying about the activist as they took it on him.

See the comments below:

aniberry22 said:

"He won't still give u the audience u looking for. Am happy I don't have an Uncle like u am so blessed."

i.godson__ wrote:

"I just dey shame on your behalf... I wonder how your family go dey feel as them dey see you."

gen_mufasa said:

"Why this guy just mumu so? The mumu too much for just one person abeg."

ipanuje said:

"Not a fan of VDM but how do people get so excited about other people's downfall? What does it feel like please? Because ko ye mi o."

mcmakopolo1 wrote:

"So no body fit pour spit for this guy eyes 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ how do Dey deport someone that was Obviously on transit to another country

inftasanguine wrote:

"Everything I have ever seen from this Uche guy has been against my will 😂. How do I tell the algorithm I don’t want to see mad people on my feed ."

Was Verydarkman interrogated by Chinese Police?

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman was on the lips of many during his time in China.

This came on the heels of his fallout with comedian Deeone.

A report claimed that VDM was invited by Chinese police, and while the reasons are yet to be known, people called on the attention of the EFCC.

