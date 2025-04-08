Enioluwa, a popular Nigerian influencer, was featured in a viral Instagram video dancing energetically with Ghanaian personality Efia Odo Christ

The video, part of a carousel post on Instagram, showcased Enioluwa rocking Efia Odo closely, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms in Nigeria and beyond

Fans and followers flooded comment sections with excitement, surprise, and curiosity, debating the nature of the duo’s relationship and amplifying the clip’s reach

On April 8, 2025, a steamy video featuring Nigerian social media sensation Enioluwa and Ghanaian star Efia Odo Christ took the internet by storm.

Uploaded as part of a carousel post on Instagram, the clip captured the two dancing closely, with Enioluwa rocking Efia Odo in a manner that left little to the imagination.

The energetic moves and undeniable vibe between them quickly turned the video into a talking point, as Nigerians and Ghanaians alike rushed to share their thoughts.

By 1:47 PM WAT, the post had already gained traction, with comments ranging from admiration to outright shock, proving once again Enioluwa’s knack for keeping the online community buzzing.

The video itself was a standout in the carousel, showing Enioluwa, known for his vibrant personality, matching steps with Efia Odo, a Ghanaian actress and media figure.

Their synchronised dance moves, paired with a catchy beat, highlighted a playful moment that fuelled speculation.

Many fans praised the duo’s energy, while others wondered if this was a hint at something more than just a casual collaboration.

The Instagram post became a hot topic within hours, reflecting the power of social media to turn a single moment into a cultural event.

Reactions to Enioluwa's steamy video with Ghanaian lady

@soma_austin said:

"Hope U can cook my dear. His stomach is important to us please mama😍."

@majolat2000 said:

"So you truly found your love in 10 days or whatever challenge you were running then😂😂. Congrats"

@lauretta_egboh replied:

"I don't understand her eye brows. Like, where exactly are they flying to???"

owamberockers said:

"Eni no wan do bestie this time. E quickly put padlock... make wetin happen for 1965 no go happen again. #NotMyHandwritingO 🚶‍♀️"

@emilygeorge199 replied:

"Like play like play our Eni had left Nigeria 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

@theclothesvendor replied:

"Yen yen yen better go and meet the original loyl🥱 food, food, food, yum yum yum yum yum!!!!"

@labbyk_official_ said:

"Best friends @its.priscy @enioluwaofficial decided to find love in foreign lands 😍"

@farola_official replied:

"Eni Abegiiiiii....... You no fit come put me for high jump again. Na so I been think sey you and Priscilla go soon marry, only for you to fall my hand. Biko when una finish una content you let me know, I don tire for your matter.😫"

Enioluwa shares father's success story

Legit.ng had reported earlier that Nigerian social media influencer and filmmaker, Enioluwa Adeoluwa shared an emotional story about his father.

He highlighted his father's significant impact on the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, transforming it into a university within a year.

Enioluwa expressed immense pride in his father’s achievements and shared more details in the heartfelt post.

