Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy was sighted in Lagos alongside his father, Samuel Ogulu, in a rare public outing that captured the attention of fans

The duo appeared to be in high spirits, engaging in what seemed like a heartfelt and jovial exchange, showcasing a strong father-son bond

This sighting sparked conversations among Nigerians about the Grammy winner’s family ties and his grounded nature despite his global fame

On the night of April 6, 2025, Lagos witnessed a heartwarming scene as Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy, whose real name was Damini Ogulu, stepped out with his father, Samuel Ogulu.

The pair were spotted somewhere in the vibrant city, sharing a moment that radiated familial warmth and camaraderie.

This rare public appearance occurred under the Lagos sky, a city known for its pulsating energy and unrelenting hustle.

Burna Boy, a global music icon, seemed to take a break from his superstar life to connect with his old man, proving that family remained a priority even with all the fame.

The sighting quickly made the rounds on social media, with posts emerging on X on April 7, 2025. The clip showed the two men in what appeared to be a casual yet lively setting.

Mr. Ogulu, a figure often behind the scenes in Burna’s journey, stood tall beside his son, who donned his signature bold style.

For many Nigerians, this was a refreshing glimpse into the personal life of the “African Giant,” a nickname Burna Boy earned through his groundbreaking contributions to music.

Fans react to video of Burna Boy and dad hanging out

@lemonade_shortlet_apartments_ said:

"If you too love Burna from day one 😍gather here let's know ourselves ❤️ 😂"

@4everprince1 noted:

"I thank God he has started treating the man nicely"

@ighorich_ said:

"Love to see this! burna success isn’t just talent, it’s the love and support of family that keeps him grounded. Real ones move with love ❤️ 🦍"

@ma_har_ba noted:

"The only place he can’t smoke"

@djblacktunes replied:

"Dem no born am well make he hold Egbeaux for this gathering 😅"

@successfully245366 said:

"Who notice say Burna no carry smoke for hand 😂"

@kinginace247 said:

"Highest in the room we remembered when dem no rate am but now nko Omo me I no won know as far African music is concerned I don’t care what type of genre Burnaboy number 1 make others go chop booster come back"

@pia_exchange_ said:

"You refer to him as mr 😂. Abeg wetin bead dey do on his hand. Just curious 🧐"

@jaydee_pee5

"Burns Kon compose himself as him with him papa.......make sense him father na correct man odogwu father 🔥

@clementinno said:

"Pikin know him father name before e call am Baba… who born you to carry Igbo for here🤣🤣🤣"

@oluwa_sharonn replied:

"Asake left the group while yhemolee stayyy."

Burna Boy and his dad having a great time in Lagos. Photo Credit: @burnaboy

Source: Twitter

Burna Boy’s mum celebrates his birthday

In a related story published on Legit.ng, Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, penned a heartfelt message to the Afrobeat star on his 33rd birthday.

The celebration featured a vibrant party where Burna Boy was seen joyfully spraying dancers with dollars.

In her message, Ogulu praised her son as a "living legend" and prayed for his continued happiness.

