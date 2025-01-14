Young Nigerian social media influencer and movie maker Enioluwa Adeoluwa has shared a touching story about his father online

Enny emphasized the extent of his father's impact on the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, turning it into a University within one year

Ultimately, he expressed utmost satisfaction with his father's achievements and shared more details in the post

Nigerian actor and influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has shared a post online about his father, Professor Adeoluwa. The influencer took to his official social media page to proudly celebrate his father's success story.

According to him, while his dad may have resumed as provost at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, he and his team made sure to transform it into a full-fledged university. Enny also announced that the School will have its first convocation in March, 2025.

Enioluwa wrote:

"My dad assumed the role of Provost at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, and within just one year, he and his team transformed it into a University. On the 8th of March, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology will hold its very first convocation."

"I’m immensely proud to call Prof my father, but even more proud of the incredible impact he has made and the countless lives he has touched and transformed."

See Enny's post here:

The post was also accompanied by an amazing father-son shoot, which showcased their resemblance and love for each other more than ever.

Enioluwa's post about dad spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@pleinoret_foodspice:

"When a child is loved, it's really evidence-based. It's the 4th slide for me.Cheers😍😍😍."

@k8henshaw:

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

@enioluwaofficial:

"I'll be at the Univeristy on the 8th of March and I can't wait to celebrate with you all. Congratulations BOUESTI. You should be proud!."

@enioluwaofficial:

"By the way, I've not resumed for the year; I'm still resting.😅 I would see you all this weekend."

@nnajifavourmesoma:

"Did not regret going to that school at all❤️. Eni your father has done so many things, he has helped so many students."

@marianna_baby_123:

"Congratulations to us doing convocation in Bamidele university ❤️I’m also part of the first set to do convocation."

@tamarhomes:

"When a child is loved rightly from home, e dey show!"

@tush__tush24:

"Wow college of education ikere is now a uni??? My mom was an employee there for yearsss wow so lovely. Your dad 🙌."

Enioluwa opens up about his effeminate side

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa made it to the frontline of blogs with a video of him discussing his effeminate attributes.

During an appearance on the popular Nancy Isime Show, the internet sensation spoke about his younger days and discovering this aspect of him.

Eni touched on the issue of being bashed over this and pointed out other interesting things about his life that naysayers should focus on.

