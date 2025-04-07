Liquorose, a popular Big Brother Naija star, explicitly stated that she could not date or marry Saga because she viewed him as a brother

She described Saga as her “gossip partner”, revealing a relationship built on mutual trust, which underscored their close friendship

This revelation came as a response to ongoing fan curiosity about their dynamic, putting to rest any notions of a romantic link

In a post that sent Nigerian social media into a frenzy, Roseline Omokhoa Afije, better known as Liquorose, addressed the nature of her relationship with fellow BBNaija housemate Saga Adeolu.

The dancer and reality TV star, who gained massive fame during the “Shine Ya Eye” season in 2021, shared a bold statement that shut down years of speculation.

The reality TV star who celebrated her birthday on March 30, 2025, just 6 days ago, revealed at a recent event the two main reasons why she can't date or marry Saga.

“I can’t date or marry Saga because he is my brother and gossip partner,” she declared.

The image showed them laughing together, a testament to the light-hearted and sibling-like rapport they maintained.

Fans had long wondered if something more was brewing between the pair, given their chemistry in the BBNaija house and their frequent interactions afterwards.

Liquorose and Saga, both standout personalities from the sixth season, had kept Nigerians guessing with their public outings and social media exchanges.

However, her words painted a clear picture: their bond was rooted in friendship, not romance. She leaned into the Nigerian love for gist, calling Saga her go-to person for sharing juicy updates, a role that cemented their status as confidants rather than lovers.

This clarification resonated with many followers who appreciated the honesty, while others expressed mock disappointment at the dashed hopes of a love story.

See the video here:

Fans react as Liquorose rules out dating Saga

@tieguyy said:

"Who else should you marry or date if not your gossip partner 🙄🙄"

@dr.legendclothing said:

"Na so my wife dey talk that year too …Now she don born 3 😂😂😂. Just dey play"

@hito_delights noted:

"Some friendships are better left unrelationshipped😍and some make great relationships with their gossip partners❤️Whoever wears the shoes knows where it hurts👌🏾"

@ritaberry_desserts said:

"She just mentioned qualities of a true partner for marriage 😍😂"

@ech_xi replied:

"She calls me brother I call her sister too ☺️☺️"

@shantelbaby_ commented:

"They’re some male friends you just can’t date cuz you see them as your pal and brother"

@quincy_focus noted:

"Omo before this boy go come out from this type of friend zone go hard lol 😂😂"

@_.christerbel replied:

"I have a male bestie and I totally understand what she is saying 😂"

@henriettazazi_ said:

"We will remind you later🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@prettygina___ noted:

"Ah brother zone 😂 why always saga 😂"

Liquorose steps out for Lagos Fashion Week

Recall Legit.ng reported when Liquorose stepped out in a see-through dress in Lagos.

The article detailed how Liquorose turned heads at Lagos Fashion Week in a sheer, glittering dress that revealed her black underwear, sparking mixed reactions online.

Some Nigerians praised her bold style, while others debated its appropriateness, cementing her status as a fashion influencer post-BBNaija.

