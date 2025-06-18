A man who accused Regina Daniels of extramarital affairs has been reportedly detained by the police in Abuja

This comes after the man had initially shared a video disclosing that Regina Daniels' husband and politician, Ned Nwoko filed a petition against him

The recent update about the man who made the bold claim against Regina Daniels has seen netizens calling on him to provide the evidence he had against the actress

A man identified as Gabriel Timothy, also known as Official Tuma, has been reported to have been detained by the police in Abuja following a petition by Regina Daniels' husband and politician, Ned Nwoko.

On Tuesday, June 17, Official Tuma, made a video, disclosing that he had been invited by the Nigerian police for questioning.

Tume, who stated that he was confident in his innocence, added that he accepted the police invite as a law-abiding citizen.

"I'm compelled to share with you that the Nigeria Police have invited me for questioning regarding a petition filed by Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' husband. As a law-abiding citizen, I'm committed to cooperating with the authorities. I'm confident in my innocence and eager to clarify the matter. Since my lawyer, SM Oyeghe Seprebofa, is unavailable, his partner @ak_musa_ will represent me. I appreciate your support and understanding during this time. God bless you all," he wrote.

The video of Official Tuma speaking about the petition Ned Nwoko filed against him is below:

Hours later, a blogger, in a video, claimed Tuma had been detained by the police.

According to the blogger, it was not looking good for Tuma as he could be behind bars for a while and possibly sentenced to court.

Tuma makes bold claims about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tuma in a viral video alleged that Regina Daniels was involved in several extramarital affairs as he called on her husband Ned Nwoko’s attention.

He claimed that Ned was oblivious to his young wife's adulterous affairs in Abuja.

Tuma, who begged Regina and Ned to take him to court, said he had enough evidence to back up his accusation.

He also claimed that Regina's two sons with Ned Nwoko were not biologically the senator's, alleging that Abuja boys have practically had personal relationships with the actress, a comment that triggered a reaction from VeryDarkMan.

What Nigerians are saying

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

jonglebwoy commented:

"Wait small.. we dey come bail you."

alhajakudirat_jewelries said:

"Very good oloriburuku omo fenuwugate if he did not bring his prove they should hold him there."

_obi_nwa_nne_ commented:

"This one na vdm from teemu."

markihedinma1 commented:

"Oga carry your cross oh. You see this world as e hard and sweet so. You no go just mind your own biz. Now face popo only you. If you come out. We go still clap and support you. You Dey try."

vibesofdcity said:

"He needs to provide that evidence o."

evabrytvickie commented:

"Vdm warned him."

