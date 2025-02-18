Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko have continued to make the frontlines of blogs

Recall that rumours trailing their marriage claiming that the young star’s colleague Chika Ike was about to be the senator’s seventh wife

A video made the waves online capturing the couple in a lush night out hangout with about 5 foreign models

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, continue to be a hot topic online amid ongoing rumours surrounding their marriage.

A video recently surfaced, showing Ned Nwoko with his sixth wife, enjoying an evening with a group of foreign models.

Ned Nwoko and wife Regina Daniels enjoy night time with foreign models. Credit: @regina.daniiels

Source: Instagram

The long dining table between them was filled with an array of delicacies as they savoured their meals.

In the footage, Ned can be seen at one end of the table encouraging one of the models to try a dish she seemed hesitant to taste. The evening continued with the couple interacting with the elegant women.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ned addressed the rumours of fathering a child with his actress wife's colleague, Chika Ike.

Through his spokesperson, the billionaire reacted to rumours about him taking the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife and that she was bearing his child.

He clarified that the claims were entirely groundless and based on malicious gossip.

Video of Ned Nwoko and models trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tastaabom wrote:

"See Nigerian politicians, so embarrassing."

veekky_20 said:

"So this is her real face, hmmmm, editing dey help oo."

gorgeouz415 wrote:

"I can see it in her eyes she can’t wait for everything to be over she’s done inside."

thereal__obehi said:

"BRING YOUR PLATE! Aaaaah! Na by force to chop wetin person no know ?? "

musaolamide212 wrote:

"Why is he the one serving them😂😂😂😂 which one be bring your plate."

ladydoraexclusive said:

"Whether you like it or not,there’s nothing good or sweet about your husband’s mistress having a child for him while still married to you.it hurts…stop deceiving yourself Regina."

udnailedit wrote:

"Omo Regina Daniel husband is an ingr@te 😢. Regina Daniel was with him when he had nothing."

stephjennye said:

"Omo the damage control is too much."

Peeps flood Chika Ike's pregnancy post

Legit.ng also reported that netizens flooded Chika Ike's Instagram page after she shared videos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

She looked lovely in the video but netizens wanted to know if Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko was the child's father.

The rumours about Chika Ike's baby have spread across social media as fans shared their views on the claims about the politician.

Source: Legit.ng