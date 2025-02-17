Regina Daniels' husband Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko has addressed the rumours over his fathering her colleague Chika Ike’s newborn.

The billionaire through his director of communications pointed out that there have been false rumours about him marrying the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife, or that she is pregnant for him.

He cleared that they were entirely baseless and based on malicious gossip.

In an official statement released on social media, Ned also denied the false reports suggesting he made comments about singer 2baba’s marital crisis.

Mr Nwoko highlighted that as a public figure and his wife being an actress, it’s common for attention-seeking bloggers to create sensational stories.

The statement reads:

"OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

“Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumors alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation. Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue.

“As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories. However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions. This office remains available to journalists for verification of information, and we remind media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news. The public is advised to disregard these rumours and rely only on official statements from his office.”

See the post below:

Ned Nwoko's statement on Chike Ike trends

See what netzines are saying:

divinity410 wrote:

"In every rumor, there's an atom of truth. No need for cover-ups! Chika Eke was allegedly dating him before Regina entered the picture. And there's nothing wrong with Chief Ned welcoming a new baby and his 7th wife."

ellabliss83_ reacted:

"Did you notice anything in this write-up? He never said the rumours were false or that the baby was not his. He was capitalizing on the idea of marrying her. Allegedly, she's actually pregnant with his child, but he's not marrying her."

luxmobilemassage wrote:

"Dear online FBI, Oya whose written is this Judy, Reg or Annie."

hyke__ray said:

"Oga you go explain tire . Meanwhile she has put to bed. Congratulations to y’all."

d_yankee_queen reacted:

"Okay what's the need to post Regina and her kids? Add pictures of other wives and their kids too, Regina it's obviously obvious you're behind this page, at least yiu didn't deny the pregnancy, na marriage you only denied."

lamosivibes said:

"So you are not planning to marry Chika as 7th wife we understand, so address the main issue here, are you the father of her child or not ?"

maggi_turay wrote:

"But why did she deactivate her instagram account if the rumours is not true sir, pls we need more clarity n evidence thank you."

Peeps flood Chike Ike's pregnancy post

Legit.ng also reported that Actress Chike Ike's Instagram page has been flooded by netizens after she shared videos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

She looked lovely in the video, however, netizens wanted to know if the father of her baby was a politician and actress Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko.

The rumours about Chike Ike's baby have spread across social media as fans shared their takes on Ned Nwoko PA.

