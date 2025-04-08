Kizz Daniel celebrated a major milestone by purchasing a Rolls Royce, which he described as a "tiny lil gift" on his X handle

The Nigerian singer shared a photo of the car’s sleek interior, showcasing the high-tech dashboard and plush design, which sparked excitement among his fans

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, with many hailing the artist’s success

On the evening of April 7, 2025, Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, set the internet abuzz when he announced the purchase of a brand-new Rolls Royce.

The artist, known for his chart-topping hits and laid-back persona, took to his X handle to share the exciting news with his followers. Posting at 21:57 WAT, he captioned the image of his new car’s interior with, “Ok I got myself a tiny lil gift,” a statement that quickly caught the attention of his fans across Nigeria and beyond.

Kizz Daniel acquires a new Rolls Royce. Photo Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Twitter

The photo revealed a luxurious cabin with a modern dashboard illuminated by blue ambient lighting, a digital display, and a premium gear selector, all screaming opulence.

The announcement came as part of a series of posts by the singer that evening, where he had been engaging with his fans on various topics, including his music and personal life.

Just minutes before, he had asked his followers, “What should we do?” in a separate thread, to which a fan replied, “We are in for anything uncle k,” showing the loyalty and enthusiasm of his fanbase.

The reveal of the Rolls Royce, however, stole the show, as it highlighted Kizz Daniel’s continued success in the Nigerian music industry.

According to earlier reports, the car, reportedly worth over N700 million, added another feather to the cap of the Flyboy Inc. boss, who has consistently made headlines for his achievements.

See the tweet here:

Fans react as Kizz Daniel acquires new Rolls Royce

@MUSICTREND68 said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Uncle K, More More 🔑. But you recently said money ain't bring Happiness 😊 oo. So as you bought this Car Nah Happiness 😊 E bring or Nah Sad 😔? Your Reply is needed 😂 👌🤲To clarify the issues to the Bois."

@DIAMONDDGREAT replied:

"God never bless me reach that level I for say make I send you money for full tank. Congratulations king Vado"

@somesayuzi commented:

"If say na last week one girl will quote this with “nobody is accusing him of sleeping with sugar dady”

@sanyaa011 said:

"this one no be tiny abeg. It’s massive baby 🤲🏾🤭"

@nellycatxo noted:

"I can't even afford a proper rent, world is not fair man"

@Francis_arabs said:

"Vadooo you get mind say money no dae give happiness??? Abeg make men taste urgent 2k .lol 😂"

@Mclinn_magic replied:

"I for say make you wash am for them your fans them but you no really dy do goal goal"

@onyeka_chi80544 said:

"Person dream car na tiny little gift for Vado God save me from sorrows😂😂"

Kizz Daniel buys a new Rolls Royce. Photo Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Twitter

Kizz Daniel’s viral moment with Peller and Jarvis

In a previous story published on Legit.ng, Kizz Daniel made headlines when social media influencers Peller and Jarvis met him in an emotional encounter.

The couple, who are known fans of the singer, shared a video filled with hugs and excitement after finally meeting their idol.

The moment, which trended online, highlighted Kizz Daniel’s influence and the love he commands from his supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng