Kizz Daniel, in a series of X posts, revealed the nickname he calls his wife at home after a follower, Adewale, used the term in a reply to one of his posts

The Nigerian singer expressed surprise and curiosity when he questioned how Adewale knew the private nickname

The interaction stemmed from a photo Kizz Daniel shared of himself in a car with a woman he later confirmed as his wife

On the evening of April 7, 2025, Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, set X ablaze with a series of posts that gave fans a rare peek into his personal life.

The drama started when he posted a photo at 22:23 WAT, showing him behind the wheel of a car, with a woman’s legs visible beside him.

The caption of his post immediately drew curiosity:

"Leaving the house in my boxers with achalugo …,"

One fan, BlessingRitchie, replied, asking, "Who’s that sxxy lady beside you uncle K?"

Kizz Daniel didn’t hesitate to set the record straight, replying at 22:28 WAT, "That’s my wife n*gga," making it clear he wasn’t here for any nonsense.

The conversation took a lighter turn when another fan, Adewale, responded to Kizz Daniel’s post, calling the woman "Mama Jaja."

Kizz Daniel, clearly amused, quoted the reply at 22:31 WAT, saying;

"I like this tweet …. Hmmm."

But what really got fans talking was his next post at 22:32 WAT, where he revealed that "Mama Jaja" was indeed the nickname he used for his wife at home.

He wrote:

"Na Wetin we dey call am For house be that :;; how you take know ?!"

See the post here:

Fans react to Kizz Daniel's revelation about wife

@MrTiamz said:

"Bro, vaddict dey follow you in physical and spirit. We know but we mute."

@Phavylee replied:

"Why u go dey on boxer uncle k?? What if motor breakdown nko"

@arubu_jr commented:

"Nice. She is mama jaja form now on and not MJ. Permission to adopt sir?"

@alhajikantee noted:

"Uncle k. Abeg try enter one gc make your tweets dey bang like other artists smh..."

@flowzki said:

"all eyes on you"

@OpeyemiYtag001 asked

"uncle k are you driving and tweeting?"

@rahhzack replied:

"Vado send nurse something make I use see road save patient life tomorrow 😭🤲"

@Matthew_Lew8 replied:

"Uncle K Pupsy Morire, today is my mom birthday, I'm broke 😞😭"

@joelowodunni82 commented:

"Baba press meter for me ooo make I take clear money depression"

@AbrahamMaikudi said:

"Uncle K u fit give me 5k?"

Kizz Daniel bonds with his twins

Legit.ng has previously covered heartwarming moments from Kizz Daniel’s life, including a story published on December 22, 2021

The article captured Kizz Daniel sharing a tender moment with one of his twin boys, Jalil, who slept on his chest while the singer kissed his head.

It also noted a tattoo on Daniel’s arm bearing the name of his third son, whom he tragically lost, reflecting his deep love for his children.

