Popular Tiktoker Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, has finally met one of his favourites, Kizz Daniel

Peller went in the company of his lover Jarvis to meet the Afrobeat superstar, who was with some of his associates

The cute moments among the trio have caused a lot of online buzz as Peller could not stop gushing over Vado

Many social media users wonder how Peller keeps meeting the entertainment industry's elites even before some of those he met in the industry.

It was a thrilling moment for Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat when he finally got to meet one of his favourite Afrobeat artists, Kizz Daniel. Peller was with his lover, fellow TikTok Jarvis when they saw Kizz Daniel.

Peller and Jarvis meet Kizz Daniel. Credit: @peller089, @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

While Peller was jumping all over Kizz Daniel in excitement, his babe Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jadro Lita, was the opposite. She stayed shyly until Kizz Daniel pulled her in for a warm embrace and took pictures later.

Taking to their respective social media pages, the influencers posted about their experiences.

Peller wrote:

"I met with the biggest @kizzdaniel kizz don dey Kowaje tipetipe ☺️💪 am so happy to meet u oo Ajeh😊😊. Dey wait till I make u laugh no celebrate Grace ode I know be comedian."

Watch clip here:

Fans react to clip

Read some reactions below:

@precious_ose_:

"Ur mates dey meet Davido u dey meet Kizz Daniel."

@adamski_oflagos01:

"If you believe say Peller carry big grace button."

@tobi_nation__:

"Edumare watch after you boi."

@uglyfishhhhhhh:

"For this life, you no need do too much, make God just Dey your back, see Peller."

@verified_beckham:

"So pellet first everyone wey do this cover meet kizz Daniel. May the grace of lord continue speaking for you 🙏."

@michaeltoluwalope_1:

"If no be you who be jadorita you dey carry her go places bless up man."

@pabloshmurda.__:

"You meet vado and badoo this yearrr😂😍😍."

@big_fundz__10:

"Salo setting ringlight."

Kizz Daniel Gifts fan N1M

Meanwhile, music sensation Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel extended his benevolence to one of his fans.

The singer was performing recently when he spotted the fan he brought out on stage and asked about his worries.

The fans confided in Kizz Daniel and explained what was wrong, leading to emotional reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng