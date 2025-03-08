A man has shared his observations about four pastors who contributed to buy the N1.5 billion Rolls Royce for Bishop David Oyedepo

He was reacting to a Nigerian pastor who said he was one of those who bought a brand new Rolls Royce for Bishop David Oyedepo during his 70th birthday

Many who came across the man’s tweet shared their thoughts on his observation, as many spoke on the expensive gift

A Nigerian man has shared what he observed about pastors who contributed money for Bishop David Oyedepo’s Rolls Royce.

The man was reacting to a testimony by one of the pastors who publicly declared that he was one of those who bought a brand new Rolls Royce for Oyedepo’s 70th birthday.

Pastor Korede Komaiya of the Masters Place International Church, Warri, said he decided to join others to honour the renowned founder of the Living Faith Church.

Speaking during a sermon, the pastor said he contributed N250 million, and the Rolls Royce was bought at the cost of N1.5 billion.

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the lead pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), also claimed that he joined three pastors in contributing to buy the car for Oyedepo.

Man reacts to pastors’ contribution for Oyedepo’s car

In a tweet by @Soulmedika, the young man said the pastors decided to make it public since the Bishop didn’t acknowledge them publicly.

According to him, the pastors were not honouring Christ.

He said:

“Four Pastors bought a car for Bishop Oyedepo for his birthday. Since Bishop did not acknowledge them publicly after 6 months, two has had to declare themselves, one even stating how much he contributed.

“It’s easy to know who the third person is, ironically, he also has the tendency to come public. The way these people are moving is not honouring Christ, nor Bishop whom they call their Spiritual Father.”

Reactions trail man’s tweet on Oyedepo’s Rolls Royce

Many who came across the man’s tweet shared their thoughts on his observation and the expensive gift.

@majesty_md said:

“I just pity their gullible congregation... this is why I'll always respect Papa Nath, Theo, Dunsin, Michael Orokpo, Joshua Selman, educhukwu etc.”

@toofighting said:

“For those who are so fixated on the 4 people [pastors] who gave the car gift, maybe just go and watch the video where the gift was presented. I believe there's a video online somewhere. I also believe 2 out of the 4 people are already known, i.e., Fatoyinbo and Komaiya.”

@GhDevMe said:

“If it was public acknowledgement you were looking for, you should have gifted it with the cameras on. Now, people can't even do good without making a show of it.”

@jasperleegram said:

“Facts!! It's a birthday gift, I don't know why they have to talk about it. Crazy times.”

Oyedepo shares how church got private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oyedepo, the leader of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners' Chapel, shared how he got his church's aircraft.

The popular cleric clarified that the aircraft was not purchased with offerings, as speculated, but was provided by God.

Many reacted to the video as the bishop explained how God bought the aircraft, sparking debate from netizens.

