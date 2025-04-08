Woli Arole has revealed the prophecy that God gave him about the Nigerian entertainment industry, most especially as regards musicians

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that God told him that a lot would be happening on the land

He sent a note of caution to his fans and asked them to pray while pleading the blood of Jesus on themselves

Comedian turned prophet Bayegun Oluwatoyin, better known as Woli Arole, has shared the vision that God gave him about the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In a post on his Instagram handle, he disclosed that a lot would happen on the land and that people should pray.

According to the man, who got a car gift from actor Aremu Afolayan months ago, there will be car accident for people, especially in the music industry.

He prayed against untimely death and asked his fans to pray against it as well, as he decreed that they would not die before their time.

Woli Arole shares what fans should do

In the post, Woli Arole also remarked that his fans should take the prophecy serious and pray for themselves and their family members, not just for Nigerian musicians alone.

He asked them to plead the blood of Jesus on themselves and their family, and many took to the comment section to follow his instruction.

Recall that Woli Arole gave a prophecy at the beginning of the year and also asked his fans to pray for their families.

In a series of post at the beginning of the year, he asked people to pray against airborne diseases, plane crash and shared the urgency in his prophecy as he asked people all over the world to pray.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Woli Arole's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the prophet about musicians. Here are comments below:

@folasade_omisakin_fakunle_ commented:

"I and my household is covered with the blood of Jesus."

@ujuomalicha reacted:

"I am covered by the blood of Jesus and my family friends covered by the blood of Jesus , Amen."

@spill_it_out_ said:

"I decree I and my Family and everyone around me will not die untimely in Jesus name. We are free from any form of accidents in Jesus name. Amen."

@queen_mackymoore shared:

"I my husband, children, household are covered with the blood of Jesus, Amen ."

@gazellesadiq wrote:

"Myself and my family is covered with the blood of Jesus Amen."

@who_is_creasey shared:

"I am covered by the blood of Jesus Christ.. amen."

@tosinbabs7926236 shared:

"Me, my husband and my Love ones are cover with the mighty blood of Jesus Christ.

@gazellesadiq commented:

"We will not die untimely diet in the mighty name of Jesus amen."

Woli Arole speaks on his transition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Woli Arole had finally opened up on his transition from an on-stage comedian to a prophet.

The content creator also disclosed reasons churches don't have issues inviting him to their events.

In another video, Woli Arole reacted to the hardship and current economic downturn in Nigeria.

