Popular TikToker Seaking has reacted to the viral video of Pastor Adeboye at the redemption camp while preaching

The clergy had said that God told him that he and the governing council of the church would have a meeting on the moon one day

Seaking blasted him and called him names for his utterance as fans reacted to the video on Instagram

TikToker Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as Seaking, has reacted to the prophecy that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared during the Holy Ghost Service.

The clergy had shared a vision that God gave him about the governing council of the church. According to him, a day would come when he and the governing council would have meetings on the moon.

TikToker Seaking asks Passtor Adeboye questions over his prophecy about having a meeting on the moon. Photo credit@seaking/@pastoraadeboyeofficial

Reacting to the video, Seaking called the clergy a liar. He affirmed that he was an APC pastor and alleged that the wife of the president and some other politicians attend his church.

Seaking also boldly told the clergy that his mind would not touch the ground over what he said.

Seaking asks Pastor Adeboye questions

In the video, the influencer also alleged that the clergy was part of the problem in Nigeria. He claimed that the clergy went to another country and changed the weather.

The TikToker, who was released months ago after being detailed over his utterance against Pastor Adeboye asked the clergy why he didn't tell God that some of his children were suffering on earth.

TikToker Seaking calls Pastor Adeboye names over prophecy on having meeting in the moon. Photo credit@pastoraadeboyeofficial

He dragged him for not changing anything in the country despite having a good relationship with God.

Recall that another celebrity, Portable also called the clergy a liar over a prophecy he released at the beginning of the year.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Seaking's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some comments below:

@p_diamo commented

"Son of Pharoah with gutter character , leave men of God alone and face ur family problems."

@perrysignature2 reacted:

"He is not talking to u guys, he was talking to his members please allow this man to rest in Jesus name."

@islovelyprince wrote:

ndidivivien ise his Glory Amen."

@Lndidiviviens stated:

"God still speaks,God speaks somethings that might sound foolish to an ordinary man.but what he says will surely come to pass,because God is not a man."

@gideon.ogwuche.967 said:

"Please be careful with your speech you did not call the man of God I always support your video but not on this aspect be careful with your speech brother."

@demola_ajibade shared:

"Them go pay offering tomorrow as transport money to the moon."

@official_dabs1 wrote:

"This country has spoilt to the extend that a guy that talks our mind no get followers , a ti yawerey ni country yi oooo."

@cthiago10 shared:

"No dey call am pastor again person wey say him wit him God drink tea together ."

Reactions over Adeboye's claim about exchange rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has been criticized for his comment on the naira-to-dollar exchange rate.

The RCCG Daddy GO claimed that one dollar would have turned into N10,000 if not for him and others praying against it.

