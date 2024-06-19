Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has announced a good news to his fans on social media with a video

According to him, he had given Woli Arole a new car, and he also bought food for the men, who came with him

In the recording, the comedian was seen eating as he prayed for the actor while fans took to the comment section to react

Aremu Afolayan has extended a hand of generosity toward comedian turned prophet, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, better known as Woli Arole.

The actor shared a video where he gifted Arole a brand-new SUV. According to him, he can't give someone a goat and still hold the rope in his hands.

Aremu Afolayan gives Woli Arole SUV. Photo credit @aremumostwantedlikecrudeoil/@officialarole

Source: Instagram

He went ahead to warn the prophet that he can't just part with the new whip, he insisted that the prophet must pray for new clients for his business.

Aremu curses man

In the clip, Afolayan was seen cursing a man, who came with Woli Arole. He explained that the guy was complaining about the key of the boot despite the fact that the car was free.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The prophet, who welcomed a child two years ago, was eating amala with the men, who came with him.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Aremu and Woli Arole. Here are some of the comments below:

@jewelleriesworld_ng:

"John the baptist is cute oo."

@debolalovelabo:

"The Lord has done it finally,finally, finally."

@christianaboluwade:

"I have been waiting for the epe that always turn to prayer."

@christianaboluwade:

"Congratulations MOG @officialarole."

@christianaboluwade:

"Aremu God bless you."

@shakima06:

"I miss this amala o."

@iamiloti:

"I just love you anyways have always loved you from the days of ziggies ,may God bless you."

@chinkotiger:

"I’m coming to get my own car but I’m about to eat an elephant head."

@sagacious_dj_xprince:

"This egbon get too much vibes. So painful I’m not from your family ."

@abimbola_abekeade:

"Such a nice and kind hearted person @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil."

Aremu Afolayan fulfils promise to actress

Legit.ng had reported that Kunle Afolayan's brother, Aremu Afolayan, had fulfilled the promise he made to actress Ajirotutu by renting a house for her.

The actor had given her 500k as upkeep before helping her with accommodation after the woman begged online for assistance.

In the video, the actress went to inspect the new building, which had been painted and was in good condition.

Source: Legit.ng