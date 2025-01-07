Woli Arole has shared the importance of praying and the impending threats that could loom over the world in 2025.

Arole revealed that God showed him a prophecy about air-borne diseases and other air-related matters that need attention.

He urged his followers to take his message seriously and pray about the air, seeking divine guidance and protection.

Popular Nigerian comedian and pastor Woli Arole has taken to social media to share a dire message from God, warning his followers and God's saints about the dangers that lie ahead in 2025.

In a series of Instagram posts, Arole revealed that God had spoken to him about the importance of praying about the prince of the air and the impending threats that loom over humanity.

Woli Arole gives update on what to lookout for in 2025. Credit: @Officialwoliarole

Source: Instagram

In his first post, Arole wrote:

"Saints, let's PRAY!!!!!!!. Let's pray about the prince of the AIR!!!!!!!. Every pollution in the AIR is cancelled in Jesus' name. God reveals to redeem."

The post was accompanied by a sense of urgency, with Arole, who recently announced his dad's death, emphasising the need for his followers to pray about the air. In a follow-up post, Woli Arole provided more context to his initial message, revealing that God had shown him a prophecy about the air.

It read:

"This message is urgent. Saints, let's pray!! God showed us by prophecy that there would be a lot about the air. Air borne diseases, air crashes. Saints, let's pray about the air."

As a pastor, Arole has built a reputation for being a spiritual leader who is not afraid to speak his mind and share his convictions with his followers. His message about the air resonates with many who are taking to prayer and seeking divine protection from impending dangers.

From the increasing threat of air-borne diseases to the rising number of air crashes, it is clear that the air is a critical area of concern that requires attention and prayer, according to netizens reactions.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Arole's revelations

Social media users have reacted to Woli Arole's prophecy shared.

@builder_deji77

"Baba olukoya talk am them think say na childs play, everyone be oblee oh 2seconds oblee no go get meaning to you again, I pray you and I don't fall victim."

@akinfalorin.t

"There shall be no mishap in Jesus Mighty name amen A. We bind every spirit that's in charge in Jesus Mighty name amen."

@the_oluwadunsin_idowu

"Amen."

@okikiapotieri_official

"Baba we dey with you. Let us know when the prayer we start."

@peculiaromolola

"Amen. God please save your people."

@sonibareaina

"It's cancelled in Jesus name."

Dunking Oyekan shares 2025 revelation

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian gospel minister Dunsin Oyekan also share a message to Christians in Nigeria about 2025.

He urged Christians to pray and praise to prevent a repeat of 2020 in 2025.

"The Lord said to me in November last year, release JUDAH as the first sound of the year, I asked why, He said because of what the enemy is planning for the world. Let’s pray we don’t have a repeat of 2020.. We can avert the hand of the enemy with our prayers and praise," he posted.

