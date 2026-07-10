The United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizens and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse

Legit.ng highlights eight categories of people who are eligible to apply for green card as stated by the US authorities

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined eight distinct categories under which individuals may be eligible to apply for a Green Card, giving millions of foreign nationals a clearer picture of their pathway to permanent residency.

Prospective applicants must fall under at least one of the recognised categories before filing.

US Announces 8 Categories of People Eligible to Apply for Green Card, Explains Conditions

Source: UGC

The categories cover a wide range of personal circumstances, from family relationships to professional qualifications and humanitarian protections, according to the US immigration website.

1. US Green Card through family

The first and broadest category covers family ties to a US citizen. Spouses, unmarried children under the age of 21, and parents of US citizens aged at least 21 are all considered eligible under this route.

Also eligible are family members of a U.S. citizen, meaning you are the unmarried son or daughter of a U.S. citizen and you are 21 years old or older.

2. US Green Card through employment

The second category addresses immigrant workers across three preference levels. First-preference workers include those with extraordinary ability in fields such as science, arts, education, business, or athletics, as well as outstanding professors, researchers, and multinational executives.

Second-preference workers are professionals holding advanced degrees, individuals with exceptional ability in sciences, arts, or business, and those seeking a national interest waiver.

Third-preference workers include skilled workers whose roles require at least two years of training or experience, as well as professionals whose positions demand at least a US bachelor's degree or its foreign equivalent.

3. US Green Card for special immigrants

Religious workers who are members of a recognised denomination and intend to work for a non-profit religious organisation in the US qualify as special immigrants.

Also, if you are a juvenile who needs the protection of a juvenile court because you have been abused, abandoned or neglected by a parent, you can qualify as a special immigrant.

4. US Green Card for refugees seeking asylum

Refugees and those who have been granted asylum in the United States form the fourth category. You may be eligible to apply as an asylee if you were granted asylum status at least one year ago.

Refugees are eligible to apply for the US Green Card if you were granted refugee status at least one year ago.

5. US Green Card for crime victims

Victims of human traffiking and certain other crimes are covered under a fifth, separate provision. Human traffiking victims can be eligible if they currently have a T nonimmigrant visa.

As for other crime victims, they can be eligible if they currently have a U nonimmigrant visa.

6. US Green Card for victims of abuse

A sixth category exists specifically for victims of abuse. These are open to an abused spouse of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Other persons allowed in this category include the abused child (unmarried and under 21 years old) of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident and the abused parent of a U.S. citizen.

7. US Green Card for other categories

Under the seventh category, Liberian nationals who have maintained continuous physical presence in the United States since 20 November 2014 are eligible.

Their spouses, children under 21, and unmarried sons or daughters over 21 who are dependants of a qualifying Liberian national may also apply alongside them.

8. US Green Card through registry

The eighth and final route is through registry. Individuals who can demonstrate that they have resided continuously in the United States since before 1 January 1972 may register for a Green Card under this provision, regardless of how they originally entered the country.

USCIS advises that once an applicant identifies the category that fits their situation, they should review the specific eligibility requirements, the appropriate application process, and whether any family members may be included in the same application.

US military publishes salaries for officials

In a related story on Legit.ng, the monthly salary of military personnel in the United States of America has been disclosed to the general public.

Information made available on the U.S military website shows the monthly salary of its personnel by rank and years of service.

Source: Legit.ng