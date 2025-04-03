Portable has shared a video to show how he is preparing for the wrestling match between him and his colleague, Speed Darlington

In the clip, he called Burna Boy 'uncle' and invited him and his mother to the match because Darlington disrespected him

Fans reacted to the recording in the comment section and shared their opinion about the winner of the match

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has flaunted his level of preparation ahead of his match with his colleague, Speed Darlington.

Legit.ng had reported that the two singers had challenged each other to a ring fight and have been speaking about it online.

Portable shares plan for Speed Darlington as he prepares for their fight taking place soon. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

In a new video, Portable was at a gym getting ready for the match. According to him, he was the one training himself, and he had trained a lot of people as well.

He called himself, 'Ajepako' and called Speed Darlington 'omo butty'.

Portable invites Burna, his mother to match

Sharing a warm invite to another colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy and his mother, Portable, said that Darlington had disrespected him.

He called on the Last Last crooner to come and watch the match. He also pointed out that he should bring his mother too along.

Portable brags about ability

In the recording, Portable asserted that he fights to survive and that he was a street boy.

Portable makes video, speaks about Speed Darlington ahead of their boxing match taking place soon. Photo credit@speeddaringtontv

Source: Instagram

He warned the singer not to come because he was going to receive the beating of his life. Portable further remarked that the people, who used to taunt him that he does not know how to do things, have started coming to learn from him.

Recall that Speed Darlington had invited Portable to is April concert and gave him condition if he must perform at the event.

It was after Portable shared his price that the two started dragging each other and challenged each other to a fight.

Reactions trail Portable's video about Darlington

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the singer as he prepares for his match. Here are comments below:

@omonaija___ commented:

"I trust you, say you go beat am black and blue, I don even argue am with my friends here say e sure me say u must beat Speed Darlington."

@vic_emma01 shared:

"Zlatan na you dy call upcoming for podcast? You don dy get pride o.

@djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Portable, if you want to win the fight, you better start with cardio first run from Ketu to Ojota you need strength oh."

@agent_hopa stated:

"Ika of Africa."

@hunchomusic__ reacted:

"Burna Boy na your mate werey , which one be uncle Burna."

@schoolboylee_ofafrica commented:

"Ajepako way Go buy Lambo before ending of this year."

@iamro_yal_x stated:

"Big zeh , we are ready!!! Let see the true color ."

