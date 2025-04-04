Speed Darlington in a video has issued a stern warning to fans staking bets on him ahead of his celebrity boxing match with Portable Zazu

The rapper in the viral video also shared what would be his gain if he wins or loses to the Zeh Nation label boss

Speed Darlington's comment has since stirred reactions from netizens, with some claiming he had accepted defeat

Popular rapper Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, whose given name is Darlington Okoye, has sent a message to his fans and supporters ahead of his celebrity boxing match with Street-Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu.

Recall that Speed Darlington had shared videos of himself hitting the gym ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match.

Speed Darlington advises fans against staking bets on him to defeat Portable Zazu in the boxing ring. Credit: speedarlingtontv/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

A clip had also captured the controversial rapper with his trainer, stirring reactions from his fans as many shared their predictions ahead of the faceoff with Portable.

Speed Darlington warns fans ahead of fight with Portable

Akpi, who went viral over a video of him purchasing a coffin in what was a subtle message to Portable, warned his fans and supporters against staking bets on him.

According to the rapper, irrespective of the outcome of a boxing match, he had been paid.

Speed Darlington sends message to fans and supporters ahead of fight with Portable. Credit: speedarlingtontv/portablebaey

Source: Instagram

"I no send if u put money for my head, my cut is already in my pocket," he said in the video.

He added in the caption of the video,

"If you like carry boxing matter for head more than me that has the matter. Win or lose I’m sitting pretty my house will be finished this year."

Speed Darlington also shared another clip from his training session as he prepares to face Portable in the boxing ring.

The celebrity boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington is set to hold on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre on Victoria Island in Lagos.

Watch video of Speed Darlington warning fans ahead of fight with Portable Zazu below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington warns fans

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Speed Darlington's video as some netizens taunted him. Read the comments below:

nzeokolichinuanna said:

"You will win."

bogeymanofficial commented:

"Who get ear make e hear o I don see the winner already for dream Presido say no more."

cru6i5ix wrote:

"It's good that you're getting paid but we for like say at least you get the ability to beat potable."

gentle.nonny said:

"Now now now u don cast d update. We know win or lose, u getting paid. Who ask u??"

ebere.nonso22 reacted:

"This video shows you have already compromised on the boxing just like Charles Okocha did."

stanley0_ reacted:

"I been bet money for this One nd Potable before but make I go collect my money, Me i no dey understand am again."

bigiceagro said:

"U don accept failure already., u fall hand aswear. U scared of portable."

Tension brews between Speed Darlington, Portable

According to Legit.ng, this is not the first time Speed Darlington and Portable have clashed.

Speed Darlington had previously mocked the Zazu crooner following his arrest over a car debt.

Portable had also dismissed Speed Darlington’s relevance in America, indicating a longstanding tension.

The insult to Speed Darlington’s mother added a deeply personal layer to their ongoing saga, amplifying the stakes beyond mere professional rivalry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng