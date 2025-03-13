Speed Darlington has made a video to invite Portable to his upcoming concert in April as he asked fans for his contact

In the recording, he shared the condition he must fulfil if the music star must be present at the show and laughed hard at him

Fans in the comment section were excited about the proposal, and they shared their take about Portable and Darlington

Nigerian music star, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has shared a video about his upcoming concert in April.

The music star, who had a long-running battle with his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, said that he wanted Portable to perform at his upcoming concert in April.

Speed Darlington asks fans for favour. Photo credit@speeddarlintv/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, his fans should give him Portable's contact so he can reach out to him.

He laughed hard as he hailed the Zeh Nation boss about his stage craft.

Speed Darlington gives condition for Portable

In the recording, Darlington, who was imprisoned over his utterance on social media, said that he does not want Portable to remove his pant.

Speed Darlington speaks about his concert. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Darlington warned Portable that he was not interested in seeing his private. The Owa crooner disclosed that classy men were the ones to grace his show in April, so Portable must be composed.

In his words:

"Portable, you wan dey my stage April 13, are you interested? Abeg no commot your pant for my stage. I no want see your private, Na classy men dey come, abeg. I don pass that level, sho gbo."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Speed Darlington's video

Netizens shared their take about Speed Darlington’s video. Here are some of the comments below:

@idahosa_jr wrote:

"The realest people in the industry right now portable and speedy."

@wawaboss2 shared:

"Happiest man in Nigeria.This guy no actually get problem o."

@myowerriblog opined:

"Aahhhhh, portablebaeby oya over to you. Hottest Imolite don talk."

@uba_nations reacted:

"So you want to come here next month , after saying Cambodia gini, go ask @iamdennyb how we take welcome and celebrate him."

@abuja__hairwizard commented:

"I like the fact that Akpi now understands that the clout needs to bring more money now."

@hollababsofficial said:

"Portable she gbo."

@wotowoto7 stated:

"Akpi you wey never fit pay lawyer for Burna matter you wan pay 20Million naira for portable nor be 20kpa o . Abi you never hear him new price ."

@daniel._.adams said:

"Portable booking fee is nothing less than #10,000,000million. I don't think he will be coming for anything lower than that. This is because portable is no longer hungry. That guy should be worth more than #100,000,000 million."

@paulcleverlee wrote:

"You both owe us some drama, oya."

