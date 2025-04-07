Another controversy has trailed Bobrisky's time in Kikriri correctional centre, which has surfaced on social media

A traditional chief in Kirikiri town made bold claims about the number of ATM cards the crossdresser had access to during his stay in prison

The traditional chief also alleged the amount Bobrisky withdrew from POS operators in the area to settle prison officials

A new controversy about popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky's time in Kirikiri correctional centre has stirred up another round of reactions on social media.

This comes as a traditional ruler in Lagos accused Nigerian Correctional Service officials of aiding Bobrisky's alleged bribery scheme to secure VIP treatment during his stay in prison.

“Bobrisky Smuggled 8 ATMs Into Kirikiri, Paid N35m to Live Large”: Lagos Traditional Ruler Alleges

The Baale of Kirikiri Town, Chief Babalola Shabi, in a report via PUNCH alleged that Bobrisky smuggled eight Automated Teller Machine cards into the Kirikiri facility, using them to withraw a total of N35 million through Point of Sale operators in the area.

According to the traditional chiefpriest, Bobrisky used the money to grease the palms of prison officials for preferential treatment.

“Before the truth came out, everyone believed he was in Kirikiri serving his time. But the reality is that Bobrisky was living comfortably outside the prison walls, thanks to a criminal collaboration involving some officials," he said.

The traditiona ruler disclosed that it was through his intervention that the scandal was unearthed as he invited all POS operators in the community to his palace, after which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission swooped in on the matter.

“I personally called in the EFCC after I summoned the POS operators to my palace. From there, they were able to trace the transactions and decode the money trail,” he said.

“It was shocking how N35 million could be sourced from around here so quickly. Clearly, this was not a one-man job. The officials who aided him have been suspended,” Shabi added.

The traditional ruler also disclosed that the property where Bobrisky was allegedly kept during the period had been identified and demolished.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a National Assembly panel disclosed that the crossdresser enjoyed preferential treatment but was in prison.

Reactions to controversy about Bobrisky's jail term

The new controversy has since stirred reactions as some netizens queried how Bobrisky was able to smuggle the ATM cards. Read the comments below:

officialukwuani said:

"Lol smuggled 3 ATMs into kirikiri.. Please explain cos I'm confused."

saucybright reacted:

"The fine come be how much?"

emirocky10 commented:

"So VDM was even right . They need to format this country."

lucy_ng2 reacted:

"When the matter dey hot he no come out to talk, Bobrisky don run finish, he’s now speaking up smh."

VDM shares evidence against Bobrisky

Legit.ng recalls reporting that social media critic, VeryDarkMan while Bobrisky was in prison, shared evidence against the crossdresser.

The voice note shared details about Bobrisky's alleged offer for the money laundering charge against him to be dropped.

The crossdresser also claimed that a “godfather,” and some prison officials ensured he served his jail term in a private apartment.

