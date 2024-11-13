Bobrisky saga at Nigeria's correctional centre has been described as part of the institutional issues that were being addressed

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the assertion while speaking on the allegation that Bobrisky paid some prison officials to have special treatment in prison during his jail term for naira abuse

However, the minister noted that efforts are being made to avoid future occurrence of similar development

The Federal Government has chimed in on the saga involving Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, stating that it's not just about individual actions but rather a symptom of deeper institutional problems. This acknowledgement highlights the complexity of the issue, suggesting that it's linked to broader systemic challenges.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, maintained that the crossdresser's saga reflected an institutional issue in the country which needed to be addressed.

FG speaks on Bobrisky's challenges at the prison Photo Credit: @officialEFCC, @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Recall that Bobrisky has been involved in the saga because of his jail time for the naira abuse. In a viral video, it was claimed that the socialite paid some officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to have special treatment in prison.

The incident dominated Nigeria's social media space for months, but the federal government, in its latest comment, said the development reflects institutional issues.

Minister speaks on Bobrisky saga in prison

Tunji-Ojo, speaking on Channels Politics Today, maintained that the government was making efforts to solve the problem, adding that a committee was set up to investigate the challenges.

The minister said:

“We set up that committee to look into all the issues beyond Bobrisky and people absconding—it is a whole institutional issue.”

The minister added that efforts are being made to resolve the institutional issue to avoid future occurrences, stating that the current challenge would not be transferred to the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng