“Verydarkman Interrogated by Chinese Police”: Fresh Claim About Activist’s Arrival in China Emerges
- Nigerian online activist Verydarkman is currently on the lips of many following new reports about him
- Legit.ng earlier reported that the TikTok personality traveled to China amid his fallout with comedian Deeone
- A recent report claimed that VDM was invited by Chinese police, and while the reasons are yet to be known, people are calling on the attention of the EFCC
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has been embroiled in a reported controversy following his visit to China.
Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM announced that he was currently in China and shared a video of himself in their capital town.
The TkToker revealed that his mission was to fight against fraud and scammers affecting Nigerian business owners and suppliers/manufacturers in China.
He explained that there have been frequent complaints from Nigerians about being scammed in business transactions, likely involving product purchases or deals with Chinese suppliers.
He wrote:
“Following the frequent complaints I get about a lot of Nigerians being duped by suppliers and middle men in China, I am here on a serious mission to join heads with some well-meaning Nigerians here in China to help combat online fr@ud between suppliers/manufacturers in China and business owners in Nigeria.”
But, while news circulated over his abrupt departure, Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu came up with new claims about the activist.
Taking to his Instagram page, he claimed that VDM was in trouble in China and was invited by the Chinese police on March 2, 2025, for interrogation.
He, however, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to look into the matter.
Uche Maduagwu wrote:
“E Don happen. Information reaching me says VDM was interrogated for 2 good hours by Chinese Police yesterday.
“The question is WHY? This is bad. Why was he questioned for 2 hours by Chinese Police?”
See his post below:
Uche Maduagwu spurs reactions with claims about VDM
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
itz_lover_boy said:
"Not again who open gate again I think say only when Tonto give you 500k them day open gate for you."
nkechialloysius wrote:
"They were asking him where ya mama trowey ya umbilical cord. Allegedly oooo,"
djfreakyradiopapa wrote:
"Show us ur prove MUGU @uchemaduagwu ,,and waiting @theverydarkman do for u self ,instead of u to support the motion so our country should be more better p."
realghost_______1 said:
"The fact that una dey tag this guy as an actor dey pain me.... Which movie this guy dey act sef, nawa??"
Deeone dares VDM to sue him
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone thrashed Verydarkman and dared him to sue him.
He noted that he had proof against VDM and that the social critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast.
Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.