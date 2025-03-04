Nigerian online activist Verydarkman is currently on the lips of many following new reports about him

Legit.ng earlier reported that the TikTok personality traveled to China amid his fallout with comedian Deeone

A recent report claimed that VDM was invited by Chinese police, and while the reasons are yet to be known, people are calling on the attention of the EFCC

Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has been embroiled in a reported controversy following his visit to China.

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM announced that he was currently in China and shared a video of himself in their capital town.

Verydarkman is reportedly in trouble in China after he was invited by the police. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The TkToker revealed that his mission was to fight against fraud and scammers affecting Nigerian business owners and suppliers/manufacturers in China.

He explained that there have been frequent complaints from Nigerians about being scammed in business transactions, likely involving product purchases or deals with Chinese suppliers.

He wrote:

“Following the frequent complaints I get about a lot of Nigerians being duped by suppliers and middle men in China, I am here on a serious mission to join heads with some well-meaning Nigerians here in China to help combat online fr@ud between suppliers/manufacturers in China and business owners in Nigeria.”

But, while news circulated over his abrupt departure, Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu came up with new claims about the activist.

Taking to his Instagram page, he claimed that VDM was in trouble in China and was invited by the Chinese police on March 2, 2025, for interrogation.

Uche Maduagwu calls out Verydarkman. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He, however, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to look into the matter.

Uche Maduagwu wrote:

“E Don happen. Information reaching me says VDM was interrogated for 2 good hours by Chinese Police yesterday.

“The question is WHY? This is bad. Why was he questioned for 2 hours by Chinese Police?”

See his post below:

Uche Maduagwu spurs reactions with claims about VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

itz_lover_boy said:

"Not again who open gate again I think say only when Tonto give you 500k them day open gate for you."

nkechialloysius wrote:

"They were asking him where ya mama trowey ya umbilical cord. Allegedly oooo,"

djfreakyradiopapa wrote:

"Show us ur prove MUGU @uchemaduagwu ,,and waiting @theverydarkman do for u self ,instead of u to support the motion so our country should be more better p."

realghost_______1 said:

"The fact that una dey tag this guy as an actor dey pain me.... Which movie this guy dey act sef, nawa??"

Deeone dares VDM to sue him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone thrashed Verydarkman and dared him to sue him.

He noted that he had proof against VDM and that the social critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast.

Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng