FCT, Abuja - Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has described the call by VeryDarkMan to rescue children allegedly trafficked to Ivory Coast as "misinformed and ignorant".

Legit.ng reports that VeryDarkMan (real name Martins Vincent Otse), shared a heartbreaking video of how underage girls are trafficked from Nigeria to the Ivory Coast.

VDM called out Abike Dabiri as he laments a video of girls trafficked from Nigeria to the Ivory Coast. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@abikedabiri

VeryDarkMan (also called VDM) had travelled to China a few weeks earlier and shared the purpose of his visit. He explained that he intended to visit areas where Nigerians were facing hardship to offer assistance.

Highlighting one of his accomplishments while outside Nigeria, the prominent social media personality shared a heart-wrenching video of underage girls suffering in the Ivory Coast.

Speaking in an emotion-laden voice, he called out Abike Dabiri.

VDM issued her a one-week ultimatum to repatriate the girls to Nigeria, warning that failure to act would result in him becoming her 'biggest problem.' According to him, many of the girls are not even 12 years old.

In the video, he spoke to them in Hausa as they cried uncontrollably.

Speaking about the underage children, the activist noted that since leaving the Ivory Coast, the cries of the girls have haunted him. He revealed that he has been unable to sleep properly ever since.

He warned fans not to wish him a happy birthday in the post's comments section.

The self-styled activist, known for previously exposing errant individuals in Nigeria, shared another video featuring girls aged between 15 and 18. They recounted how they had been deceived with promises of jobs abroad, only to be trafficked and forced into sexual activities with men.

Reacting, Abike-Dabiri expressed optimism that the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) would handle the matter "appropriately".

She wrote on her verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Totally wrong, misinformed and ignorant call. Have you heard of @naptipnigeria? It’s the agency responsible solely for trafficking @nidcom has collaborated with them as much as we can, and, for your information, using my own personal resources, not govt. I’m sure @naptipnigeria will treat appropriately I advise you to tag them."

