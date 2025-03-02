Social media critic Verydarkman took the internet by storm to announce that he was currently in China

The internet sensation disclosed that he was in the foreign country to resolve online fraud involving suppliers or middlemen based in China and Nigerians back home

VDM further shared ways he intends to stop the fraudulent activities as many of his countrymen have cried out to him for help

Nigerian online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has arrived in China to help fight against fraud and scammers affecting Nigerian business owners and suppliers/manufacturers in China.

VDM, on the afternoon of Sunday, March 3, surprisingly shared a video of himself in China.

The activist, who has been in an online feud with comedian Deeone, disclosed that his mission in the foreign country was to expose the hidden fraudulent dealings involving Chinese suppliers, manufacturers, and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

He explained that there have been frequent complaints from Nigerians about being scammed in business transactions, likely involving product purchases or deals with Chinese suppliers.

To address this, VDM decided to take action by working together with other well-meaning Nigerians who are heads of some business associations in China.

He wrote:

“Following the frequent complaints I get about a lot of Nigerians being duped by suppliers and middle men in China, I am here on a serious mission to join heads with some well-meaning Nigerians here in China to help combat online fr@ud between suppliers/manufacturers in China and business owners in Nigeria.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Verydarkman arrives China

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ritaedochie said:

"JEEEEESUS CHAAAAAIIIIII MY SON YOU ARE TOO MUCH BIKO . KEEP DOING THIS GREAT WORK GOD ALMIGHTY CALLED YOU TO DO BECAUSE HE GAT YOUR BACK SERIOUSLY COVERED . MAY ALMIGHTY GOD KEEP PROTECTING YOU . MAY GOD ALMIGHTY SHOWER HIS GRACE AND BLESSINGS UPON YO.."

coachwilfredasuquo wrote:

"Our President has Spoken. Go VDM! You are going Global. More support with."

ada_bekee06 said:

"It's not about who u like as a person, it should be about justice for all, and if that justice is what this guy is trying to bring. Nothing all the bad guys plan against him shall work. Hussain Omoh Hamzat."

kenixstore_ng wrote:

"Na why I sent my junior to go live in china, and since last year he has been in china, na him Dey do all my exchange and buy goods, since then peace of man wan wound me."

sir_eric217 said:

"If you believe VDM will be meeting Donadl Trump soon hit the like ."

ghostpublicity wrote:

"This man is sticking out his neck for millions of Nigerians. Its crazy mehn damnn bruh you flew to China nawa."

ewro said:

"This guy eh. How does he articulate all these? Court cases, fallouts, call outs, innovations, controversies, all at once. Always 10,000 steps ahead."

twealthygifts sad:

"@verydarkblackman if you need my help on anything concerning China, let me know. I will put you through and guild you."

