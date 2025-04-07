Singer 2Baba recently opened up about how he gets through hard times and remains positive irrespective of the situation

The African Queen crooner stated that while the malicious comments online do get to him at times, he has grown a thick skin to take it all

Singer 2Baba's interview comes amid the reactions that have trailed his new relationship with Natasha Osawaru and his separation from Annie

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba spoke on how he handle he handled his past mistakes and took responsbiblity.

2Baba, who has repeatedly faced criticisms over his separation from his wife, actress Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, disclosed on 'Binging With Game Changers' that he doesn't deceive himself when he is going through a tough time.

According to the singer, accepting responsibility for his actions helps him move on irrespective of what people especially social media users say about him.

The African Queen star stated that while the malicious comments hurt at times, he has learnt to grow a thick skin.

"Somethings happen when people talk, you become a subject of all kinds of joke and malicious comments, it hurts but you just have to know it is the way of the world and you just have to grow some thick skin, where I am going is bigger than all this stuff and I know that doesn't define me, It doesn't make me bad or that I am a monster."

The singer disclosed that there were times he would turn up for comedy events just to cheer himself up.

"Sometimes I watch them comedians like Basketmouth, they even joke about me," he said.

The singer, following his separation from Annie, has been repeatedly spotted with his new lover and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Reactions trail 2Baba's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the singer's comment, as an eagle-eyed netizen asked about a ring on 2Baba's finger. Read the comments below

justbabiiesandkiddies said:

"For the very intelligent ones! U would see he’s talking from a place of pain but life has to go on no matter what! As much as I love Annie.. marriage is a very sensitive topic to start bringing opinions! Na u de feel am! Na u know how it hurts! Love and light from this side I pray they both heal."

amaziingfriendships1 reacted:

"I love Tuface, I love Annie too. I strongly believe that both of them will be Alright in their seperate journey.... Eventually."

thevillagechef reacted:

"One thing I’ll say sha is that Tuface doesn’t age at all . His face hasn’t changed."

u_hate_cy reached:

"He is still our legend, we still love him. no one is perfect."

berrybankz590 wrote:

"Just listen to 2Baba ‘holy holy’, “only me” and “I hate what you do to me” then come back here to comment, abeg make nobody drag this man again make I not break person head."

"Who get the ring for tubaba hand

"Who get the ring for tubaba hand

dammycarter01 said:

"One Natasha dey give Akpabio problem another Natasha dey give 2baba joy 🤩. This life no balance."

